Arizona Cardinals Beat The San Francisco 49ers 23-14

The Arizona Cardinals, led by QB Drew Stanton (244 yards, 2 TD's) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half as they came back to win 23-14 over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The 49ers have been outscored 31-0 in the 4th quarter through three games and have not scored a second half touchdown all year. This has become a scary trend, one that did not change on Sunday.

The Cardinals got on the board first in the game, driving the ball downfield 47 yards on seven plays and ending in a 51 yard field goal made by Chandler Catanzaro. The 49ers would answer, though, with Colin Kaepernick leading them on an 80 yard, 12 play drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kaepernick to star WR Michael Crabtree. The Cardinals would bounce back as they drove 66 yards, only to end with a field goal again. With the score of 7-6 in the 49ers favor, Kaepernick led the 49ers on an 80 yard drive once again that ended with a touchdown rush by Carlos Hyde.

In the second half, John Brown caught a 24 yard pass from Drew Stanton in a quick drive less then three minutes long. Then, John Brown again caught a touchdown pass, this one for 21 yards. In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals added a field goal.

The 49ers kept shooting themselves in the foot by penalties once again.

They couldn't put points on the board and ultimately couldn't hold the Cardinals from scoring. With Sunday's win, Arizona stays undefeated and improves to 3-0, as San Francisco drops their second straight game and now stands at 1-2.