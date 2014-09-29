Mike Evans To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Groin Injury

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to be out for the next two to three weeks due to the groin injury he suffered in Tampa Bay's shocking victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Evans, a rookie receiver out of Texas A&M University, was having the best game of his young career on Sunday before the mishap occurred in the third quarter. Evans had four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and seemed to be finding a connection with quarterback Mike Glennon. Unfortunately, as Glennon prepared to find his 6'5" receiver once again, Evans came up limping, and Glennon's pass sailed into the hands of a Steeler defender.

The Bucs went on to win in stunning fashion 27-24, but now they'll be without their young star for a few weeks as they attempt to get back in the mix in the NFC South. The emergence of wideout Louis Murphy in Sunday's game was an encouraging sign, though. The former Florida Gator amassed 99 receiving yards, including a key 41 yard catch-and-run in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Murphy will likely be counted on to fill the void until Evans returns.

This season, Evans has 17 receptions for 203 yards. The 21-year-old was selected number seven overall by Tampa Bay in the 2014 NFL draft. Evans appears to have a very bright future ahead, and might have found his quarterback in Mike Glennon.