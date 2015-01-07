Why Leaving Florida State Was The Right Move For Jameis Winston, And Where He Will End Up
Florida State Jameis Winston has declared for the 2015 NFL Draft where he is projected to be a top 5 pick.

Florida State redshirt sophomore quarterback, 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, Jameis Winston announced Wednesday morning he will enter the 2015 NFL Draft and forgo his final two seasons as a Seminole. There was much speculation as to whether or not Winston would declare for the draft as he said he will play baseball for Florida State in the spring. This meant that he would not be focused on the draft 24/7. Whether or not he will still play baseball remains unknown