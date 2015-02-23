The Miami Dolphins and the 2015 NFL Draft (Part 1)

Two of Miami's stars' future with the Dolphins, are still hanging in free agency limbo, consequently, it is anyone's guess what the order in which the team's need will be addressed in the draft will be. The initial articles of this ongoing series on the Dolphins and the draft, will concentrate and analyze candidates by position, and after the Dolphins make their moves on their own free agents, and the free agent market, later articles will attempt to offer this writer's perspective on what the Dolphins may or should do in each round.

One position on the Dolphins' roster that remains weak is the offensive guard position. There are no questions about guard which can be answered in free agency, at least on the long term basis. Taking that into consideration, it would then make sense for the first article of the series, to concentrate on this position of need for the Dolphins.

Ali Marpet

Presently ranked at # 120 overall, Ali Marpet comes from Hobart & William Smith Colleges which may explain why his performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine have come with a high degree of surprise to scouts and media analysts. Should Marpet stay away from injuries and keep up that level of performance through his pro day, he will not stay as a potential 4th round pick for long and it would not be surprising if he were to end up as high as the second round by draft day. Highly athletic, Marpet had the fastest time in the 40 at the Combine among offensive guards.

John Miller

Originally from Miami, this Louisville prospect offers and interesting combination of quickness and toughness. Derek Stephens and Dane Brugler of NFLDraftscout.com write about Miller:

“Thick upper and lower body with good length. Flexible lower body with consistent knee-bend. Quick initial movements off the snap with adequate lateral shuffle. Generates good power from his hips. Anchors and re-setting to stay stout at the point of attack. Meat cleavers for hands with a quick, heavy punch to initiate contact and toss bodies. Can shift his weight to combo block with smooth hip action. Goes in motion, pulling to make plays away from the line of scrimmage. Mean streak -- looks to destroy his target. Four-year starter (46 career starts) with experience at both guard positions”.

Miller is currently ranked 96 overall. The Cardinal may need to add an additional 5 to 10 LBS of bulk so that he can better translate at the pro level.

Jon Feliciano

The former UM 'Cane offensive guard, had to overcome quite a few setbacks during his childhood to get to where he is now. Feliciano appears to be better suited in a classic pro-style offense but shedding a few pounds may do the trick for him. He is currently slated as a 7th round pick.