2015 NFL Draft: New England Patriots Seven Round Mock Draft

While a majority of their team is expected to be back next season, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will have some players to replaces and holes to fill in the upcoming 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots can attribute their recent success to solid picks not only at the beginning of the draft, but in the mid-to-late rounds. Bill Belichick and his staff have an eye for talent, and are always worth keeping an eye on throughout the draft process.

While they own their first three picks (32nd, 64th and 96th overall), after multiple trades with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots mid and late round picks are all over the place. On top of that, after losing four free agents last season and only signing two (Brandon Browner and Brandon LaFell. Darrell Revis does not count because he was released by Tampa Bay), the Patriots are expected to receive some compensatory picks. Overthecap.com projects the Patriots to receive a third round comp pick for losing Aqib Talib, and a seventh round comp pick for losing Dane Fletcher. While they are only projections, those picks are reflected in this mock draft.

As per usual with a Belichick-led franchise, the Patriots are very likely to move all around the board on draft day. The Patriots have looked for valuable trade down options in recent history, but with the team expected to have so much draft pick currency (and an already loaded roster), perhaps targeting and trading up for a talented first round prospect will be in the cards? It may seem unlikely, but the Patriots did just that in 2012 with the roster in a similar situation, when they traded up for Chandler Jones, four picks before they traded up again for Donta Hightower.

The Patriots are a very tough franchise to predict in the draft. That being said, there are some obvious positions with room for improvement on the roster. While it is unlikely that the Patriots actually make selections from all of these draft positions, each and every prospect on this mock would be a realistic option for the Patriots in the range of the pick. Here is a complete seven round mock draft for the New England Patriots.

Round 1, Pick 32: A.J. Cann, OG, South Carolina

With the 32nd overall pick, the Patriots have plenty of options. They could trade out of the first round to pick up more draft currency like they have done many times before. As mentioned above, certain trade-up scenarios could come in to play this season as well. If the Patriots decide to stick with the 32nd pick, A.J. Cann is an intriguing prospect who could step in and fill an immediate position of need.

Reports at the combine suggest that the Patriots have been scouting the offensive line positions very hard. They even brought former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia out of retirement to help scout the position at the combine. With Nate Solder and Sebastian Volmer holding down the two tackle positions and Bryan Stork excelling as a rookie center, it is fair to assume that the Patriots are targeting the guard position in this draft.

Dan Connolly and Ryan Wendell were the starting guards for the Patriots for most of the 2014 season, and Cann would immediately be a huge upgrade over either player. Cann is a powerful run blocker who would be a great fit for the Patriots’ power running style. He is a pure guard prospect who does do a nice job in pass protection. He has great strength, good athleticism and is a very strong leader. Cann would be a perfect addition to the Patriots’ offensive line, and should be under consideration for them at the end of the first round.

Round 2, Pick 32: Hauoli Kikaha, DE/OLB, Washington

On the surface, the Patriots are fairly set with outside pass rushers. Both Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich are coming off of another productive season in New England, and show no signs of slowing down. That being said, the Patriots do not have much depth behind their two starters and could certainly stand to add some in this draft.

In a class loaded with talented pass rushers, Hauoli Kikaha is one of the most intriguing. He is a fiery player who used his impressive speed off the edge and array of pass rush moves to total 19 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in 2014. He was named a unanimous First Team All-American.

The biggest knock on Kikaha, and the reason he could be available for the Patriots in the second round, is his long history with knee injuries. With potentially weak knees, the longevity of his career is certainly a question mark, making him a very risky pick. That being said, Kikaha is a talented player with great football IQ who could play all three downs for the Patriots right away, opening up endless possibilities for Belichick to use in pass rush situations.

Round 3, Pick 32: Josh Shaw, DB, USC

With Revis and safety Devin McCourty possibly hitting free agency this off-season, the Patriots may have to do some serious work on their defensive backfield in the draft. All signs point to the Patriots bringing back both players pretty much at all costs, but crazier things have happened.

Standing six foot tall and weighing 201 pounds, Josh Shaw is a bit of a tweener prospect in an NFL defensive backfield. He played both cornerback and safety in college, and could do more of the same in the NFL. The Patriots always love versatility, and Shaw could certainly bring plenty to the table. He does have a bit of a checkered past off-the-field, but he reportedly did well in private meetings with teams at the combine.

Shaw also showed at the combine that he has the speed and athleticism to play on the outside in the NFL (4.44 40-yard dash, 4.12 20-yard shuttle and 130 inch broad jump). His coverage skills in college certainly suggested the same. He has also shown great tackling skills for a defensive back. Shaw is a talented prospect who could fill many roles for New England, and could soften the blow if they lose one of their studs in free agency.

Round 3 Compensatory Pick: Jaquiski Tartt, SS, Samford

The strong safety position has taken a bit of a back seat in the NFL. With most offenses relying on the passing game, most teams are okay without the traditional rough and tough safety, choosing a coverage specialist at the position instead. While they certainly mix it up a lot, the Patriots still typically use a traditional strong safety. Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon are solid options for the Patriots at the position, so this really is not a huge position of need. However, neither player represents much upside going forward.

Jaquiski Tartt is a player who would give the Patriots some serious future upside at the strong safety position. Tartt is a former star basketball player, who did not start playing football until he was a senior in High School. His football skills are very raw because of this, but it also suggests that he will only grow as a player moving forward.

Tartt is a very athletic safety who brings a lot of physicality to the field. While his coverage skills need some work, Tartt is very good in run support. He also showed great ability as a special teams player in college, so he could play a role for New England as he continues to grow as a player. This would not be a pick that would help the team too much right away, but one that could pay huge dividends down the line.

Round 4, Pick 2: Javorius Allen, RB, USC

Running backs Shane Vereen and Stevan Ridley are both set to hit free agency this off-season. With a shaky cap situation, it seems unlikely for the Patriots to bring back both (or even one) of their running backs. They would still have some talent at the position, but Belichick has a strong tendency to use an extreme running back by committee approach. Expect the Patriots to dip in to this deep running back class.

Javorius Allen would be an interesting target for the team in the middle rounds. He played in a pro-style offense at USC, and experienced a running back by committee approach as well. While he does not have much breakaway speed, Allen is a powerful and patient downhill runner who uses his blocks well. He also produced as a pass catcher out of the backfield, which is something that is huge for New England as they throw to their running backs a ton.

Round 4, Pick 32: Xavier Williams, DT, Northern Iowa

Vince Wilfork has had a great career with the Patriots, but his time is winding down. With the end of Wilfork’s time in New England likely up sooner rather than later, the Patriots would be wise to try and find his replacement.

At 6-foot-2, 325 pounds Xavier Williams is a strong and physical player who dominated his level of competition at Northern Iowa. While his talent is fairly raw, he has surprising quickness and athleticism for a man of his size. Williams is a strong run defender, but his pass rush skills leave plenty to be desired.

Lack of competition at the college level is a bit of a concern, but Williams has the skills to make it at the next level. He could help out in obvious run situations early on, and be groomed to be Wilfork’s replacement down the line.

Round 6, Pick 2: Kenny Bell, WR, Nebraska

The Patriots do not have a huge need at the wide receiver position, but it is certainly a position that they could consider in the draft. The team has not had much success drafting at the position in recent history, but with a deep class of receivers, there are many options who could buck that trend.

Kenny Bell was a productive college player who flashed impressive speed, athleticism and the ability to make a tough catch in traffic. He has great balance on the field, and showed impressive route running skills. On top of that, he showed great ability at covering kicks on special teams. Bell does have a very slender frame which makes scouts worry about his strength at the next level, and his hands are very inconsistent.

While he is far from a perfect prospect (who is in the sixth round?), Bell is a receiver with plenty of upside who could contribute right away on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 2: Shaquille Riddick, DE/OLB, West Virginia

In such a passing league, there is no such thing as having too many pass rushers. Aside from quarterback, players who can get pressure on the quarterback are the most important players in the NFL. Finding one in the seventh round? That could be huge.

While he certainly needs to get thicker (6-foot-6, 236 pounds), Shaquille Riddick has great upside for a late round prospect. He is very quick off the snap, and has the pure speed to get around blockers on the outside. Riddick also shows a relentless motor, as he never gives up on the play.

Riddick played very little at the FBS level, so the potential to grow as a player is theoretically there. He played out of position as a 3-4 defensive end in college, but in the right system and under veteran guidance, Riddick could grow in to a valuable pass rush option.

Round 7 Compensatory Pick: Bobby Hart, OL, Florida State

As mentioned earlier, the Patriots clearly had some interest in the offensive lineman at the combine. It appears that they are looking to improve at the guard position, and would not be afraid to double up there.

Bobby Hart started for three seasons at Florida State, mostly at the right tackle position. While it is fair to say that Hart underachieved in college, it is important to remember that he arrived on campus as a fresh faced 17-year-old. Now, Hart enters the draft at the ripe at of 20.

At six-foot-five, 329 pounds, Hart has the size to be a productive player. He also shows nice athleticism and impressive strength at times. He was just far too inconsistent in college. Most scouts see Hart as a guard at the next level, and at 20-years-old he could certainly grow in to a productive player.