Miami Dolphins and The 2015 NFL Draft (Part 3)

Saturday March 7, was the first day that tampering was allowed by the NFL, and as expected, linebackers Phillip Wheeler and Daniel Ellerbe were released by the team. Cortland Finnegan had been released days earlier the same week, and along with all the players being let go by the team, speculation grew among fans and analysts, that the Dolphins might have been trying to make a move towards a big name free agency signing. The Miami Dolphins, according to the rumors, are now expected to announce on Tuesday, that they have reached a deal that will bring defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to Miami.

Obviously linebacker positions in the Dolphins roster, have been nearly depleted with only one starter returning in 2015. This, more than likely, means Miami will have to use more than one pick to address the linebacker position in the upcoming draft. Dion Jordan has not contributed to the team on the consistent basis, and questions on whether the former first round pick is going to relieve the need for to Dolphins to have to make several linebacker selections from the draft, instead of just having to add depth to the position.

Eric Kendricks comes out of UCLA and is rated as the # 1 inside linebacker in this year's draft and expected to be drafted with the 37th pick. “Like big brother Mychal (Eagles), Eric is instinctive, aggressive and a more explosive hitter than his frame suggests. Closes quickly and with force.” Rob Rang/Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com