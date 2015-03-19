Miami Dolphins and the 2015 NFL Draft Part 4: Secondary

Cortland Finnegan retired this year after being released by the Miami Dolphins after just one year. This roster move, followed by Finnegan's retirement opened a roster spot in the Dolphins' secondary at wide receiver. Jamar Taylor appeared to be much improved last year before he was lost for the season, but he remains a bit of a project in the works with obvious questions about ability and durability as a starter opposite Brent Grimes. Other corners presently on the team are either not prepared to be in the position to handle the onslaught of wide receivers coming their way as they avoid Grimes on the other side, and this may be because they are not starter material or still in the process of development. Dolphins acquired the service of former Steeler Brice McCain from free agency, which takes some of the pressure off, but corner remains a clear target in the draft for Miami.

Another position needed to be filled is at safety in the Dolphins secondary, and here is where it gets a little complicated. There are not many options from a rather shallow draft at the position which may end up becoming a weak position for the Dolphins in 2015. Taking a closer look at corners and safeties coming up from the draft, it is easy to appreciate the dilemma lying ahead for the Dolphins over the next couple of weeks.

Trae Waynes is presently ranked as the # 1 corner coming out of the draft. Waynes is 6'1” and 186 LBS. The lanky corner also recorded the fastest time at the Combine among DBs with a time of 4:31

“Excellent size and length for the position. Experienced working on an island and plays with confidence. Does an excellent job using his body and length to gain inside leverage and keep outside receivers from getting comfortable vertically. Tough-minded competitor and plays with a physical, downhill demeanor, delivering a pop at contact in run support. Always keeps his eyes alert to quickly diagnose and break on break on the ball with natural ball skills to make plays.”

Dane Brugler NFLDraftScout.com