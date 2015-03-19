Miami Dolphins and the 2015 NFL Draft Part 4: Secondary

Cortland Finnegan retired this year after being released by the Miami Dolphins after just one year. This roster move, followed by Finnegan's retirement opened a roster spot in the Dolphins' secondary at wide receiver. Jamar Taylor appeared to be much improved last year before he was lost for the season, but he remains a bit of a project in the works with obvious questions about ability and durability as a starter opposite Brent Grimes. Other corners presently on the team are either not prepared to be in the position to handle the onslaught of wide receivers coming their way as they avoid Grimes on the other side, and this may be because they are not starter material or still in the process of development. Dolphins acquired the service of former Steeler Brice McCain from free agency, which takes some of the pressure off, but corner remains a clear target in the draft for Miami.

Another position needed to be filled is at safety in the Dolphins secondary, and here is where it gets a little complicated. There are not many options from a rather shallow draft at the position which may end up becoming a weak position for the Dolphins in 2015. Taking a closer look at corners and safeties coming up from the draft, it is easy to appreciate the dilemma lying ahead for the Dolphins over the next couple of weeks.

Trae Waynes is presently ranked as the # 1 corner coming out of the draft. Waynes is 6'1” and 186 LBS. The lanky corner also recorded the fastest time at the Combine among DBs with a time of 4:31

“Excellent size and length for the position. Experienced working on an island and plays with confidence. Does an excellent job using his body and length to gain inside leverage and keep outside receivers from getting comfortable vertically. Tough-minded competitor and plays with a physical, downhill demeanor, delivering a pop at contact in run support. Always keeps his eyes alert to quickly diagnose and break on break on the ball with natural ball skills to make plays.”

Dane Brugler NFLDraftScout.com

Byron Jones may very well turn out to be the sleeper in his corner back class, presently ranked as the # 7 DB in 2015. Jones registered a 4:48 in the 40 at the NFL Combine

“Good combination of length, speed and ball-skills for press coverage. Shows smooth turning motion to run with athletic wideouts and good makeup speed.”

Rob Rang NFLDraftScout.com

Free Safety promises to be a challenging position for the Miami Dolphins to address. No roster moves have been made by the team regarding veteran Louis Delmas, but the health of the aging safety offers more questions than answers. The 2015 draft class is shallow at this position.

Damarious Randall FS 5'11” 196 LBS 40 time: 4:46

“Above average speed for the position with transitional quickness and natural footwork. Highly aggressive and plays at full speed at all times. Never gives up on plays and has a knack for chasing down ballcarriers downfield from behind. Understands angles and sees things happening quickly. Decisive sideline angles with closing burst to make up ground. Good anticipation to jump routes, reading the quarterback and baiting throws.”

Dane Brugler NFLDraftScout.com

Durrell Eskridge 6'3” 208 LBS

"Above average speed for the position with transitional quickness and natural footwork. Highly aggressive and plays at full speed at all times. Never gives up on plays and has a knack for chasing down ballcarriers downfield from behind. Understands angles and sees things happening quickly. Decisive sideline angles with closing burst to make up ground. Good anticipation to jump routes, reading the quarterback and baiting throws.”

Rob Rang NFLDraftScout.com

Next up: Mock draft scenarios