Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects

As the draft approaches, NFL teams are scrambling to assemble their big boards to best reflect who are the best players in this upcoming draft. Acting as the defacto war room constitution on draft day, the big board represents the collective voice of a franchise's future. In the wake of the collegiate season, the combine, and pro days, the landscape has become clear and the best players have risen to the top. Below is a loose guide of who the top 50 names are in the NFL draft:

1. Leonard Williams, DL, University of Southern California

-pro comp: Darnell Dockett

-where he fits: In the wake of titanic-sized contracts being handed out to interior defensive lineman, Leonard Williams emerges as a near consensus #1 overall player. Regarded as a true blue chipper, Williams fits virtually any scheme and can play a multitude of positions. Considering the teams picking in the top of the draft, the Titans’ traditional 3-4 defense allows Williams to play in what many consider his natural position: 5-technique defensive end.

2. Kevin White, WR, West Virginia University

-pro comp: Julio Jones

-where he fits: Kevin White is like a long slung Italian sports car; while a bit more rough around the edges, White presents teams with the ideal receiving option. Whether taking a screen pass to the house or plucking the football off a defensive back’s head, White will be challenging for the league’s most dangerous weapon before long. White would be best served being utilized toward his strengths on a team that won’t have to count on him being a high volume pass catcher right away. The Browns—with recent additions of Dwayne Bowe and Brian Hartline--have put together a passable receiving corps to introduce White to.

3. Amari Cooper, WR, University of Alabama

-pro comp: Reggie Wayne

-where he fits: The wide receiver position used to be one that inherently had a lot of risk involved. Typically receivers had a 3-year buffer to produce before they’d be considered busts. With the emergence of the passing game and year round non-contact football activities, receivers have benefited and now are often among the safest picks in the draft. Of all the players in this draft class, few are more prepared to contribute right away than Amari Cooper. If Kevin White is a white-knuckled Italian super-car, Cooper is a meticulously engineered German sports coupe. The Raiders are prime candidates to take a receiver ready to take a lead role early on, and Cooper is ripe and ready for the job.

4. Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State University

-pro comp: Ben Roethlisberger

-where he fits: Consider this: even with his well documented character concerns, Winston is a near shoe-in to become the #1 overall pick this month. It truly is a testament to how talented a player he is on the field. Aside from the maturity concerns, Winston did turn the ball over at a pace teams may not be immediately comfortable with, but he's has proven time and time again that he’s prepared to carry a team to a victory by any means necessary. Winston was best when throwing to 6’5” juggernaut, Kelvin Benjamin, and Tampa Bay has a brood of 6’4+ receivers for him to enjoy.

5. Vic Beasley, DL/LB, Clemson University

-pro comp: Von Miller/Bruce Irvin

-where he fits: Few players benefited more than Vic Beasley did at the combine. In an instant production matched athleticism and questions about his size (weighing in at a solid 245 lbs.) disappeared. Although he doesn’t consistently play with strength, Beasley checks all the boxes when it comes to a force generating pass rusher. As teams transition to hybrid schemes that highlights dedicated pass rushers, Beasley couldn’t find himself entering the league at a better time. The Jaguars are a play-making LEO away from having one of the most promising young defenses in the NFL.

6. Marcus Mariota, QB, University of Oregon

-pro comp: Ryan Tannehill

-where he fits: After free agency, the rumor mill turned quiet on a Mariota and Chip Kelly reunion in Philadelphia. Many analysts question Mariota’s merits in the NFL without the tutelage of his former head coach, but the San Diego Chargers present an equally attractive opportunity for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Charger Head Coach, Mike McCoy, made a weapon out of Tim Tebow in Denver, and he could do the same with a player with many times the talent in Mariota.

7. Danny Shelton, DL, University of Washington

-pro comp: Terrance Knighton

-where he fits: Stuffing the run is often a thankless job in the NFL. As little glamor run defense has, it often is among the most important responsibilities of an interior defensive line. Danny Shelton has separated himself from his contemporaries in this regard, while also providing a relentless motor, making him a factor in the passing game. The Bears suffered mightily on the defensive front last year primarily due to the absence of competent run defenders. Shelton is just one player, but he’d make a difference of an entire army, in Chicago.

8. DeVante Parker, WR, University of Louisville

-pro comp: A.J. Green

-where he fits: Like last year, there are three premier pass catchers that can be had early in the draft. Parker, who has fallen behind Cooper and White could have easily been considered best in the class had he not injured himself early in the season. Few players possess Parkers length, fluidity, and down field speed. If Cooper’s a performance coupe, and White a super-car, Parker is a British grand touring roaster. While the Giants may have more pressing needs on the offensive line to address, G.M. Jerry Reese has never been shy taking impact players as the draft allows. Lining up Parker opposite Cruz and Beckham would be a salivating scenario in New York.

9. Dante Fowler, DL/LB, University of Florida

-pro comp: Chandler Jones

-where he fits: Arguably no player in this class has seen such a meteoric rise in the draft as Dante Fowler has. While neither his production, nor his measurables break the scales, his on-field versatility remains a intriguing prospect for many teams. Fowler may have not dazzled at the combine (outside from his 40 time), but he did display a special blend of explosion and power on the field. With Brian Orakpo leaving Washington for Tennessee, Fowler could step right in and fulfill the potential that his predecessor never could.

10. Marcus Peters, DB, University of Washington

-pro comp: Richard Sherman

-where he fits: In most cases, it would be odd for a player to go in the first round that got kicked off the team before the end of the season. For Marcus Peters, it appears that is exactly what will happen. Playing with the type of edge that rubs just about everyone the wrong way, it’s tough to imagine why any coach would want anything to do with Peters. Enter Mike Zimmer—who’s edgier than a Viking ax—is one of the few coach who would embrace Peters’ talent to attitude ratio.

11. Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DL/LB, University of California, Los Angeles

-pro comp: Cliff Avril

-where he fits: The Nigerian Nightmare (as he will be called on Sundays), Owa has proven himself to be one of the more valuable prospects come draft day. He’s almost inarguably the best traditional 4-3 defensive end capable of playing every down. He flashes in the backfield, stuffs runs, and allows linebackers behind him to make plays. His play-style best fits that of the St. Louis Rams, where he could become the early replacement for an aging Chris Long as he enters the penultimate year of his contract

12. Melvin Gordon, RB, University of Wisconsin

-pro comp: Cadillac Williams

-where he fits: Unlike last season, there are two running backs spear heading the effort ensure their position doesn’t get looked over again in round one. Gordon and Gurley is as close to a toss-up between two players at the same position as it gets, which is why they are back-to-back on this list. Although he ran behind a well oiled zone scheme in Wisconsin, Melvin Gordon should be considered scheme proof. The Jets would be wise to target a player with Gordon’s star-power and electricity not scene since Curtis Martin.

13. Todd Gurley, RB, University of Georgia

-pro comp: Steven Jackson

-where he fits: Todd Gurley’s 2014 campaign began with him going blow for blow with Melvin Gordon for the title of nation’s hottest running back. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by the all too common ACL tear. This may scare teams because although Adrian Peterson nearly broke the single season rushing record after his ACL tear, most players simply don’t recover at the rate of Wolverine. Because of his injury, it’s tough to imagine a scenario where Gurley goes in the top half of the first round unless a team trades up for him. An intriguing destination for Gurley would be the Cardinals—who are known to covet a power back and have been linked to the aforementioned Peterson.

14. Randy Gregory, DL/LB, University of Nebraska

-pro comp: Barkevious Mingo

-where he fits: In today’s NFL climate, there are few things worse than a player having the media talk about his failed marijuana drug test. Whatever the circumstances that caused Gregory’s failed test, his candid attitude toward the situation should mitigate the damage caused to his draft stock. Gregory (who has undergone curious weight fluctuations throughout the pre-draft process) is an one of the draft’s most competent run defenders form the edge, despite being touted for his pass rush ability. A team like the Saints may find that Gregory slips just far enough to where they can land him after the top 10.

15. Trae Waynes, DB, Michigan State University

-pro comp: Orlando Scandrik

-where he fits: Sticking like glue to nearly every receiver he faced in college, Waynes proved to be one of the most pro ready prospects throughout his Junior year. Even with mediocre agility scores and overall frame, teams will have Waynes pegged closely to Marcus Peters—who are popular 1/2 players at their position. If Waynes does suffer a brief draft-day tumble, the Steelers should be waiting with open arms to welcome who may immediately be their best starting corner.

16. Landon Collins, DB, University of Alabama

-pro comp: Stevie Brown

-where he fits: If there is one position that is lacking in talent in the 2015 draft class, it would be at safety. Landon Collins, who is far and away the best at his position this year, also will enter a league starving to top tier safeties. Considering those two factors, Collins will be a hot commodity come draft day, and teams still looking for a worthy representative may look his way earlier than they’d like. Collins would be a strong candidate to be selected by the Redskins, who will be doing their best to re-arm their secondary through the draft.

17. Preston Smith, DL, Mississippi State University

-pro comp: Justin Tuck

-where he fits: It may be tough to imagine a situation where a player compiles 9 sacks, while playing nearly every position along the defensive front seven against SEC competition, and goes relatively unnoticed as a top prospect. This is primarily the case with Mississippi State’s Preston Smith. While he may be viewed as a practitioner of many but a master of none, Preston Smith should be considered one of the premier defensive line prospects in the draft. Because he offers so much flexibility, a team like the Seahawks may want to enlist his services for their amoeba-like defensive schemes.

18. Eric Kendricks, LB, University of California, Los Angeles

-pro comp: Daryl Smith

-where he fits: Receivers, running backs, and tight ends found rough sledding while entering the middle of UCLA’s defense this past season. The Bruin’s do-it-all linebacker is evolved to handle the modern day NFL. Every down linebackers don’t come often through the draft, but Kendricks would play special teams and offense if he needed to. The Packers recently jettisoned one of their long time linebackers in A.J. Hawk, and Kendricks would be the type of plug and play player they’ve been waiting for.

19. Malcom Brown, DL, University of Texas

-pro comp: Gerald McCoy

-where he fits: It’s tough to keep Texas down even with where the program has been lately. Texas’ best 2015 draft product is Malcom Brown, who possesses the coveted trait of interior pressure producer. Like many Texas Longhorns, Brown is Texas born and bred, schooled, and perhaps even professionally employed. If Brown happens to slip far enough, he’d be an ideal fit for the Cowboys, who lacked the interior presence that Brown would instantly provide.

20. Andrus Peat, OL, Stanford University

-pro comp: D’Brickashaw Ferguson

-where he fits: While there are no definitive anchor bookends in this year’s draft as there was last year, Peat represents the safest of the group if asked to come in and play tackle from day one. As an anchor in Stanford’s power run game, Peat also showed impressive ability stifling pass rushers. Peat’s pear-like physique may not impress teams looking for a starting left tackle at the top of the first round, a team like the Chargers could do worse than drafting the most pro-ready blind side protector.

21. Shane Ray, DL/LB, University of Missouri

-pro comp: Melvin Ingram

-where he fits: Throughout the collegiate football season, Ray was penciled in amongst the top caliber pass rushers that could be had in the upcoming draft. A closer look at Ray reveals a much more risky proposition than his impressive 2014 campaign would suggest. As a pure pass rusher, Ray passes the eye test, but fails on paper. With athleticism being such an important part of defensive line success, Ray may slip on draft day, which would benefit both he and his prospective team. The Arizona Cardinals are without an impact edge player on their roster, which is something they could change quickly if Ray falls far enough.

22. Cameron Erving, OL, Florida State University

-pro comp: Bryan Stork

-where he fits: Erving, who’s failed career at tackle precipitated his ascent as a center/guard, may surprise people if he’s picked in the first round, but he shouldn’t. Erving’s exploits at center are as consistent as any player’s season, and it’s consistency that’s paramount at the center position. The Miami Dolphins didn’t receiver a satisfying performance form either Samson Satele or Mike Pouncey and further bolstering the interior offensive line should be a priority and helps ensure the success of Ryan Tannehill.

23. La’El Collins, OL, Louisiana State University

-pro comp: Rodger Saffold

-where he fits: Few offensive lineman can site a game against Florida's Dante Fowler as a highlight on their resume. Collins held his own against the blue-chip pass rusher, and proved to be one of the best offensive line prospects in the draft. Collins may have a permanent future at tackle, but he can play a multitude of positions along the offensive line—something NFL coaches covet. If he ranks high enough on their board, the Giants would be an ideal landing spot for Collins.

24. Arik Armstead, DL, University of Oregon

-pro comp: Calais Campbell

-where he fits: Few athletes posses the same physical acumen as Arik Amsted does. Standing at 6’7” at almost 300 lbs., teams will salivate over the tale of the tape, but Armstead also has football talent to back it up. Playing as a pure 5-technique defensive end in college, Armstead fits well with a number of 3-4 oriented teams—including the Houston Texans in the middle of the first round.

25. D.J. Humphries, OL, University of Florida

-pro comp: Eugene Monroe

-where he fits: In a class riddled with second-tier offensive tackles, Humphries presents a unique opportunity for teams to take a relatively safe player without a high pick price tag. Humphries doesn’t overwhelm opponents with his strength or explosiveness, but he moves well and keeps his 33 1/2” arms in front of him. In short: Humphries knows what he’s doing. Because Humphries has a fairly large range of potential landing spots—anywhere from mid first to early third—Humphries would fit comfortably in the late first round with the right tackle needy Detroit Lions.

26. Phillip Dorsett, WR, University of Miami

-pro comp: T.Y. Hilton

-where he fits: No, this is not an late Al Davis special, but rather a proper placement for one of the most dynamic players in the draft. Dorsett is a player that comes with no secrets: he’s fast, and there’s little anyone can do about it. Keeping up with the receiver motorsports analogies; Phillip Dorsett is 1000cc sport bike. He doesn’t need to be a high volume pass catcher to be successful as a rookie, and teams looking to build a receiving corps rather than a throng of superstars—look no further. Speaking of Al Davis, the Raiders would be a great landing spot for Dorsett, who would receive air mail via Derek Carr.

27. Brandon Scherff, OL, University of Iowa

-pro comp: Geoff Schwartz

-where he fits: Scherff has become somewhat of a darling of this draft. He’ll make a translation not dissimilar to one of last year’s best rookies: Zach Martin. Unlike Martin, Scherff doesn’t posses the outlandish strength to distinguish himself from others in his class. He’ll be a very good movement lineman, whose best fit comes in schemes that like to lean on the running game. The 49ers recently lost Mike Iupati in free agency, and Scherff should be able to step right in and make an impact.

28. Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, University of Oklahoma

-pro comp: Plaxico Burress

-where he fits: Polarizing for both on and off field exploits, Green-Beckham’s prospectus drips with intrigue. His 6’6” 230+ lbs. frame suggest he’ll be a red zone terror early in his career, while his 4.4 speed invites illusions of grandeur. Even with the Chiefs signing Jeremy Maclin, there is plenty of room on the roster for a player of Green-Beckham’s caliber. Considering his size and body control, it would be a tough scenario to imagine the Chiefs not having a receiver find the end zone for two straight seasons.

29. Alvin Dupree, DL, University of Kentucky

-pro comp: Akeem Ayers

-where he fits: In a draft saturated with edge rushing talent, Alvin “Bud” Dupree often becomes the forgotten man despite an outstanding combine and seven and a half sacks in 2014. While he doesn’t flash on the field like some of his contemporaries, he did flash at the combine, posting a 42” vertical jump ant 138” broad jump. Dupree is a player who is in player from late top 10 to late first round. He’d make a great hood ornament for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could use a pass rusher with Dupree’s rare ability.

30. Shaq Thompson, LB, University of Washington

-pro comp: Thomas Davis

-where he fits: Thompson seems to be the Mystique of the 2015 NFL draft. Part safety, linebacker, and running back, Thompson never really got to excel at any single position while at Washington. What was easy to see was his easy athleticism and ability to score with the ball in his hands. His athleticism suggests he’d be best fit to play outside linebacker, and a team like Dallas—who recently lost Justin Durant to the Falcons—would add a spark to the emerging Cowboys defense.

31. Benardrick McKinney, LB, Mississippi State University

-pro comp: Karlos Dansby

-where he fits: Few linebackers come in the package like Benardrick McKinney’s. At 6’4” and 246 lbs., McKinney has as formidable a frame there is. He’s one of the few ideal middle linebackers tailor made for the 3-4 defense and can also flex out to outside rusher. Being such a physical rarity and with impressive football instinct, McKinney could help transform the middle of the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive backfield.

32. Maxx Williams, TE, University of Minnesota

-pro comp: Greg Olsen

-where he fits: Last year, tight end was among most fashionable positions in the draft. While there are few tight ends to get truly excited for this year, Williams would find himself right at home with the likes of Eric Ebron and Jace Amaro. The Saints have a conspicuous hole at the position left by Jimmy Graham, and one of the picks net in the trade could help find his replacement.

33. Byron Jones, DB, University of Connecticut

-pro comp: Devin McCourty

-where he fits: Citing Byron Jones’ measurables (44.5” vertical, 147” broad, 6.78 3-cone, 3.94 short shuttle) is only half the story when it comes to him as a football player. He can translate to either corner or safety in the NFL, possessing versatility most NFL teams pine for. Jones checks many of the boxes that Bill Belichick’s Patriots look for, and it’d be hardly surprising for the team to take him at the end of the first round.

34. Paul Dawson, LB, Texas Christian University

-pro comp: Daryl Washington

-where he fits: For some players, it’s hard to look past the raw data to see him for what he really is. Dawson—who failed to impress at the combine—remains a player who may fall further than his on-field play suggests. Luckily for Dawson, the narrative revolving around “un-athletic” middle linebackers is fairly positive, considering the young careers of Vontaze Burfict and recently retired Chris Borland. Dawson would fit on any team looking for an instinctive player in the middle of field, and the Dolphin could us someone like that behind newly acquired Ndamukong Suh.

35. Duke Johnson, RB, University of Miami

-pro comp: David Wilson

-where he fits: In every draft, there are certain players that leap off the screen. Duke Johnson is one of those players. While his slight frame is not one the league will be kind to, his movement abilities will have teams salivating over lining him up in a multitude of places. Jay Gruden’s best work came when Giovani Bernard came into his own in Cincinnati, and Duke could be the lighting to Alfred Morris’ thunder in Washington.

36. Breshad Perriman, WR, University of Central Florida

-pro comp: Robert Meachem

-where he fits: Perhaps no 40-yard dash rang louder than Central Florida’s Breshad Perriman’s. From anywhere in the high 4.1s and the mid 4.3s, there’s one thing everyone learned for sure at Central Florida's pro day: Perriman is fast. Not fast for his size (6’2” 212 lbs.) but just fast, period. The Houston Texans have a void to fill caused by Andre Johnson’s departure that Perriman could fill, and the team has UCF coaching ties through quarterback’s coach George Godsey.

37. Kevin Johnson, DB, Wake Forest University

-pro comp: Cary Williams

-where he fits: Corner remains one of the most intriguing and risky propositions in the draft. As they tend to be liabilities early, it’s always difficult to find players who can make an impact early. Johnson’s size, speed, and instincts suggests he could step in contribute early on. Despite signing Byron Maxwell to an astronomical contract, the Eagles still need starters and depth at defensive back. Johnson should be able to line up opposite Maxwell and as an immediate play-maker.

38. Nelson Agholor, WR, University of Southern California

-pro comp: Emmanuel Sanders

-where he fits: Following a long line of USC receiver prospects, Agholor is perhaps the best of his lineage. Not only is Agholor capable of player both inside and outside receiver positions, but he’s also one of the best kick return options available in the draft. In just two seasons, Chip Kelly’s Eagles are now without DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, and LeSean McCoy. While Chip won’t desperately reach outside his board, it’s easy to imagine he’d covet a PAC-12 receiver with Agholor’s acumen.

39. Jordan Phillips, DL, University of Oklahoma

-pro comp: Phil Taylor

-where he fits: Good nose tackles are typically hard to find in the draft. Not only does a player need to have requisite size, but also have the ability to anchor and occupy blockers. While Phillips is a bit raw in his execution, he amazing strength and keeps his feet against even the most fervent of double teams. The Browns have a dire need for a run-stuffing zero-technique player that can secure the interior of the defensive line and put offensive lineman on their heels.

40. Ereck Flowers, OL, University of Miami

-pro comp: Trent Williams

-where he fits: Few players posses such an overwhelming trait like Erick Flowers’ strength. Defensive lineman beware: Flowers will lunge, punch, and bury defenders to the turf. Like many of his peers in the draft, Flowers isn’t a finished product, and he’ll need some fine tuning to get the most out of his unreal strength. As teams scramble in the late first round for a difference maker on the offensive line, the Carolina Panthers may want to test their luck with the potential-rich Flowers.

41. Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State University

-pro comp: Eddie Royal

-where he fits: Being one of the most dynamic players in the draft may see Lockett go before his number on this list. Aside from only average hands, Lockett is a near ideal slot receiver in the NFL. His pac-man cuts and mesmerizing quickness are valued traits in the professional league. The Charges recently lost Eddie Royal in the draft and not only would Lockett be a capable replacement, but also a decided upgrade.

42. Ameer Abdullah, RB, University of Nebraska

-pro comp: Giovani Bernard

-where he fits: Abdullah, like Duke Johnson, can thank Giovani Bernard and Andre Ellington for carving out a defined path for players with their skill set. Like his counterparts, Abdullah can catch and run routes effectively form not only the backfield, but also split out as a receivers. With the departure of Shane Vereen, the Patriots will likely not press into the 2015 without addressing a backfield receiver option.

43. Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State University

-pro comp: Kenny Stills

-where he fits: There have been few players to instill as much confidence and fear when the ball is in the air as Devin Smith does. That is: fear from his opponents, and confidence from his quarterback and fans. Smith primarily does one thing well, but he is superb at it. Smith can step right in and stretch the field for a Baltimore Ravens team currently devoid of notable talent at receiver. He may be even be immediately better than Torrey Smith, whose performed an essential role for the Ravens.

44. T.J. Clemmings, OL, University of Pittsburgh

-pro comp: Tyron Smith

-where he fits: Athletically, there isn’t another tackle in the draft that can hold a candle to T.J. Clemmings. With squinted eyes, some may even see Tyron Smith, who had the luxury of playing right tackle before taking further responsibility on the left side. Clemens will temp teams throughout the first round with his potential, and would be a prime candidate for Andy Reid’s Chiefs, who values linemen with exemplary athletic ability.

45. Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State University

-pro comp: Miles Austin

-where he fits: Like Dorial Green-Beckham, Strong is a polarizing player with two distinct opinions on him. Some think he’s step for step with the likes of Cooper, White, and Parker, while others question his football prowess. Strong is a strong handed and big bodied pass catcher who plays gets his separation “above the rim”, but has a lot of work to do in getting away from defenders on the grass. He’d be best paired with a quarterback who is willing to throw receivers open and into tight coverage. Drew Brees looks best when he’s letting his power forwards attack the rim and with Marques Colston entering the twilight of his career, Strong would make for a worthy replacement.

46. Henry Anderson, DL, Stanford University

-pro comp: Kevin Williams

-where he fits: While the Stanford Cardinals remain among the best defenses in college football ever year, they rarely produce the professional prospects to match. Like Trent Murphy from a season ago, Anderson was used all over the offensive line and consistently harassed the opposing quarterback. Perhaps his most outstanding characteristic was his 4.19 20-yard short shuttle. For context Duke receiver Jamison Crowder ran a 4.39. Anderson would be right at home playing defensive end with Stanford teammate in Washington, Trent Murphy, in a familiar base 3-4 front.

47. Danielle Hunter, DL/LB, Louisiana State University

-pro comp: Michael Johnson

-where he fits: Some players in the draft are analogous to a block of marble ready for a willing coaching staff to carve it to their whims. While Hunter does have some transferable football skills, his premium asset is his athleticism. Hunter better projects as a 4-3 defense end rather than a 3-4 outside linebacker, but there’s little stopping him, physically, to play either position effectively. The Bengals have had prior success converting raw pass rushers into more than capable starters and Hunter fits the archetype of a Marvin Lewis fix-‘er-upper.

48. Steven Nelson, DB, Oregon State University

-pro comp: Janoris Jenkins

-where he fits: There are few players than make an impression on nearly every play they are in. Steven Nelson is one of those players. Although Nelson primarily played zone at Oregon State, he was consistently disruptive and made every receiver he played against work for every yard they got. Nelson’s lack of man coverage experience and middling size will deter teams from picking him early, but it’s tough to imagine a scenario where Nelson isn’t playing int he NFL for a very long time. He fits best with the Lovie Smith's Buccaneers, who run a cover-2 scheme which favors aggressive corners that are comfortable playing close to the line of scrimmage.

49. Clive Warford, TE, University of Miami

-pro comp: Delanie Walker

-where he fits: Warford made waves during the Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama. As teams continue to find creative ways to utilize tight ends, Warford fits a new sought after mold. Charles Clay and Delanie Walker have chiseled out a new niche of smaller, but still effective, tight end and H-back type players. The Baltimore Ravens have relied too heavily on oft-injured tight end, Dennis Pitta, and Warford would add both assurance and an added element on offense.

50. Jake Fisher, OL, University of Oregon

-pro comp: Ricky Wagner

-where he fits: For teams that missed out on Brandon Scherff earlier in the draft, Jake Fisher presents a satisfactory alternative. Like Scherff, Fisher played left tackle in college but better projects as a movement guard. Fisher is strong and athletic and technically knows play nearly anywhere on the line—which gives him job security at the next level. Fisher can be a plug and play for the Broncos, who have a number of openings to the right of Ryan Clady.