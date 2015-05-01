2015 NFL Draft 2nd Round
Alright people: stay safe, don't hurt yourself. And we'll see you tomorrow.

Grissom is another "physical project that will need to learn" pick. Smart and great tools, but very raw for the Pats

One thing that this draft is reinforcing: teams love physical projects that they'll have to teach play their positions. A lot of the tonight's picks fall into that category. 

Matt Jones might be a reach in the 3rd for the Redskins. But they wanted a big punishing RB who can pass protect(Morris can't). 

Henry Anderson might not rack up stats, but he's a good 5 tech for the Colts. And they need him. 

How is TJ Clemmings still on the board if teams are reaching for Round 6 OTs(Chaz Green) now? 

Chaz Green is a big reach for Cowboys. He's tough and strong but bad footwork. 

The Ravens stash Dline men, and they get an interesting one in Carl Davis. He needs works and motivation help. 

Sean Mannion: waste of a pick for the Rams. He won't do well enough for the NFL. His mechanics are terrible. 

D. Hunter does nothing for me. He's a 2 gap tweener who needed another year in college. 

Coates highlights 