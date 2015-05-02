Baltimore Ravens Select Pass Rusher Za'Darius Smith In 4th Round

The Baltimore Ravens lost a couple of defensive linemen via trade or in free agency early in this offseason and the team is making up for some lost ground as they have drafted defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the University of Kentucky Wildcats with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Smith has been projected to be a similar player in former Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee who left in the offseason to sign with the Chicago Bears. McPhee himself started out as a defensive end with the Ravens but ended up being an outside linebacker and an interior defensive tackle in obvious pass rushing situations. Smith has similar physical traits as McPhee and will be groomed as a project. Sadly for Smith though, is that he wasn't even the most impressive pass rusher at his own school, as he was playing second fiddle behind Bud Dupree. But that also shows that he knows how to be a good teammate and that is always good for locker room chemistry.

Smith is 6'4 weighing 274 pounds. Smith might have to cut his weight down a bit to play as an outside linebacker but if he can maintain his 4.7 speed that he showed at his pro day, he should be alright with that weight.