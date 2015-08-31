Denver Broncos Say Goodbye To Ten Players As Cuts Begin

The call that every NFL player dreads this time of year went out to 10 Denver Broncos on Monday as the organization began cutting their roster down to the mandated 75 player limit.

Quarterback Zac Dysert, cornerback Tevrin Brandon, guard Andre Davis, fullback Joe Don Duncan, punter Spencer Lanning, tight end Jake Murphy, running back Jeremy Stewart, linebacker Chase Vaughn, and safety Ross Madison were placed on waivers. The Broncos also released linebacker Reggie Walker and placed third- round pick Jeff Heuerman on injured reserve.

Also on Monday the Broncos traded guard Chris Clark to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round draft pick in 2016. The move was good news for Michael Schofield who will now move into the swing offensive lineman slot.

The Broncos have until 4 pm EDT on Tuesday to release three more players from their roster to meet the 75 player requirement.

Dysert, last season's third-string quarterback, was never comfortable in the new offense. After throwing 2-of-5 for 14 yards in the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Dysert was dropped to fourth-string behind seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian who has been impressive in camp and in preseason games. Dysert never took a snap in the next two preseason games.

Lanning was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Bucaneers two weeks ago to provide competition for Britton Colquitt. Colquitt had a strong camp and in three preseason games posted a 43.6 yard average on his punts. It was too much for Lanning to overcome.

Three rookies were waived including Duncan who played as a tight end with Dixie State University in Utah. He injured his foot during the 2013 season, then coached with Dixie State while he rehabbed in 2014.

Duncan was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in March and was switched to fullback. Duncan's release gives the fullback position to seven-year veteran James Casey.

Linebacker is the deepest position for the Broncos which made it impossible for Walker and Vaughn to breakthrough. Walker is a seven-year veteran who was signed in March as a free agent from the San Diego Chargers. Vaughn was signed last year after a tryout but tore his PCL in training camp and was sidelined for the year. Playing the same position as Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and first-round pick Shane Ray didn't help either.

Most of the starters will have the night off on Thursday when the Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals at home to conclude the preseason. Those remaining players on the bubble will be fighting for their NFL lives as 22 of them will be playing their final game as a Bronco.

Waived Position Player Experience College Cornerback Tevrin Brandon Rookie Monmouth Guard Andre Davis Rookie Buffalo Fullback Joe Don Duncan Rookie Dixie State Quarterback Zac Dysert 2 years Miami (Ohio) Punter Spencer Lanning 3 years South Carolina Safety Ross Madison 1 year Toledo Tight End Jake Murphy 1 year Utah Running Back Jeremy Stewart 4 years Stanford Linebacker Chase Vaughn 1 year CSU-Pueblo

Released Position Player Experience College Linebacker Reggie Walker 7 years Kansas State

Injured Reserve Position Player Experience College Tight End Jeff Heuerman Rookie Ohio State