Giants Announce Final Cuts and 53 Man Roster

The New York Giants have made many surprising and interesting moves in order to get the roster to 53 players by 4 PM EST Saturday.

Below is a list of players who made the Giant's 53-man roste:

But of course not everybody can make the team. Below is the list of players who were moved on Saturday. (All players were cut/waived unless noted otherwise)

1. FB HENRY HYNOSKI

2. OL EMMETT CLEARY

3. WR JAMES JONES

4. RB KENNETH HARPER

5. S NAT BERHE (TO SEASON-ENDING INJURED RESERVE)

6. LB ASHLEE PALMER

7. K CHRIS BOSWELL

8. TE ADRIEN ROBINSON

9. DB CJ CONWAY

10. WR JULIAN TALLEY

11. OL ADAM GETTIS

12. QB RICKY STANZI

13. WR COREY WASHINGTON (WAIVED/INJURED)

14. DT DOMINIQUE HAMILTON

15. DE BRAD BARS

16. LB COLE FARRAND

17. LB JAMEEL MCCLAIN

18. CB CHYKIE BROWN

19. S JEROMY MILES

20. OL SEAN DONNELLY

21. CB CHANDLER FENNER

22. C BRETT JONES (TO SEASON-ENDING INJURED RESERVE)

Final Cuts Filled With Surprises:

Some of these moves came as surprises, as well as some moves from yesterday. Here are some surprises:

Henry Hynoski: Hynoski was a good blocker and was well regarded and considered by many as one of the NFL's best full backs. He was a fan favorite by Giants fans and will be missed. The releasing of Hynoski means that Nikita Whitlock will make the team.

Steve Weatherford: Another surprise, but from yesterday, was the team releasing of veteran punter Steve Weatherford. Weatherford, like Hynoski, was a fan favorite, but at 31-years old, the Giants decided to go in a younger direction with the addition of second year punter Brad Wing.

Jameel McClain: Jameel McClain was the leading tackler on the 2014 Giants and just a year later he is looking for a new job. McClain's departure likely means the Giants both feel good about Jon Beason's chances to be ready for the season opener and will be keeping Uani Unga, one of the stars of camp. Unga had a good preseason, finishing with 14 tackles.

These Players had to Get Cut:

Adrien Robinson: Robinson was with the Giants since being drafted in 2012 and never fully developed into a starting tight end. He never fulfilled the promise the Giants saw from him and therefore cut him.

Chandler Fenner: Fenner came to the Giants after winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and never played that well. Fenner played limited action and never showed much promise, even at 25-years old.

How Did the Team do?

Overall, the Giants made the right moves today. It will be interesting to see who makes the Giants practice squad. Now that the Giants know the 53 men that made the team, the focus will be opening the season strong against the Dallas Cowboys.