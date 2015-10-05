NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Five Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

Quarterback injuries around the NFL will once again be part of the story as week five kicks off with the Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Harold Connett

14 games are on the week five docket with the Miami Dolphins (1-3), New York Jets (3-1), Minnesota Vikings (2-2), and Carolina Panthers (4-0) on their scheduled byes. Odds makers have the Green Bay Packers (4-0) the biggest favorite with a nine-point spread at home over the St. Louis Rams (2-2), while the Buffalo Bills (2-2) have just a two-point spread on the road against the Tennessee Titans (1-2).

Week five features games with struggling teams that began the season with legitimate playoff aspirations. Injuries along with a failure to live up to their potential have placed these teams in jeopardy of seeing their postseason chances eliminated.

New Orleans Saints (1-3) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) is the perfect example of teams who were early favorites to play in January but now see any legitimate chance of making the playoffs vanishing. Both teams sit at 1-3 and must win on Sunday to keep any playoff hopes alive.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) will once again be without quarterback Andrew Luck on Sunday as they go on the road to take on the Houston Texans (1-3). Matt Hasselbeck will get the start as Luck continues to deal with an injured shoulder. The Colts are a .500 team but sit alone in first place in the AFC South.  The Texans face a perfect opportunity to knock off the Luckless Colts and move into a potential first place tie.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will once again be on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury.  Source: Michael Hickey/Getty Images North America
NFL Week 5 Schedule (Byes:  Dolphins, Jets, Vikings, Panthers)
Thursday, October 8 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Colts (2-2) - Texans (1-3) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Texans -4
Sunday, October 11 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Bears (1-3) - Chiefs (1-3) 1:00 PM FOX Chiefs -9
Seahawks (2-2) - Bengals (4-0) 1:00 PM FOX Bengals -3
Redskins (2-2) - Falcons (4-0) 1:00 PM FOX Falcons -7.5
Jaguars (1-3) - Buccaneers (1-3) 1:00 PM CBS Buccaneers -2.5
Saints (1-3) - Eagles (1-3) 1:00 PM FOX Eagles -4.5
Browns (1-3) - Ravens (1-3) 1:00 PM CBS Ravens -6.5
Rams (2-2) - Packers (4-0) 1:00 PM CBS Packers -9
Bills (2-2) - Titans (1-2) 1:00 PM CBS Bills -2
Cardinals (3-1) - Lions (0-4) 4:05 PM FOX Cardinals -2.5
Patriots (3-0) - Cowboys (2-2) 4:25 PM CBS Patriots -8.5
Broncos (4-0) - Raiders (2-2) 4:25 PM CBS Broncos -4.5
49ers (1-3) - Giants (2-2) 8:30 PM NBC Giants -7
Monday, October 12 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Steelers (2-2) - Chargers (2-2) 8:30 PM ESPN Chargers -3

Spotlight Games:

New England Patriots - Dallas Cowboys

What appeared to be one of week five's marquee matchups has diminished a bit due to injuries suffered by Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The Patriots come in to Dallas off a bye with a record of 3-0 and a first place lead in the AFC East. Tom Brady has been on a roll out of the gate for the Patriots, completing 72.2 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is off to a hot start through the first four weeks of the season.  Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images North American

The Cowboys enter their week five matchup with the Patriots trying to shake off an overtime loss on the road to the New Orleans Saints 26-20. Despite the injuries to their offensive stars, the Cowboys at 2-2 sit in a three-way tie for first in the weak NFC East.

Dallas gets two big defensive players back on Sunday as defensive end Greg Hardy and linebacker Rolando McClain return from suspensions. Linebacker Sean Lee suffered a concussion in the loss to the Saints last Sunday and spent the week going through concussion protocols. His playing status more then likely will be a game time decision.

Seattle Seahawks - Cincinnati Bengals

A controversial call in the endzone that negated what could have been a game-winning drive by the Detroit Lions in the final minute of their Monday Night Football game against the Seahawks handed Seattle a 13-10 victory and evened their record at 2-2.

Seattle heads to Cincinnati with renewed confidence in their "Legion of Boom" defense, but plenty of questions remain regarding their offense and the offensive line in particular. The line has given up 18 sacks in four games which ties the Kansas City Chiefs for most in the NFL. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll puts the blame on the entire offensive unit, saying that Russell Wilson is holding on to the ball too long in some cases and wide receivers are unable to shake defenders.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback #3 Russell Wilson has been sacked a league-tying 18 times in just four games this season.  Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images North America

The Bengals are undefeated at 4-0 and viewed by many as one of the elite teams in the AFC. Their game on Sunday versus the Seahawks gives the Bengals an opportunity to prove it. A home game against a back-to-back Super Bowl team is the perfect opportunity to gage how well this team can compete with established contenders in the league.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will be facing his toughest challenge so far this season as he navigates a Seahawks defense that thrives on rushing the passer and creating turnovers. In the past, Dalton has wilted in these kind of games. He has the chance to show everyone that those days are in the past.

Stats:

League Leaders 
Passing     Tackles    
Phillip Rivers Chargers 1248 D'Qwell Jackson Colts 47
Rushing     Sacks    
Adrian Peterson Vikings 372 DeMarcus Ware Broncos 4.5
Receiving Yards     Interceptions    
Antonio Brown Steelers 478 Josh Norman Panthers 4
Team Leaders 
Offense YPG Defense YPG
Total Offense   Total Defense  
New England Patriots 446.3 Denver Broncos 275.5
Passing    Passing  
New England Patriots 359.3 Denver Broncos 185.2
Rushing   Rushing  
Washington Redskins 139.5 New York Giants 69.8

 All stats via NFL.Com

VAVEL NFL Writers Picks
  Graham Eastern Zevchik Wahlgren Bowen Connett Taylor Boal Alberto Barratt
IND - HOU IND IND IND IND HOU HOU IND IND IND IND
CHI - KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC
SEA - CIN CIN SEA SEA SEA CIN SEA SEA CIN CIN CIN
WSH - ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL
JAX - TB TB TB JAX JAX JAX TB TB JAX JAX JAX
NO - PHI PHI PHI PHI NO NO PHI NO PHI NO PHI
CLE - BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL
STL - GB GB GB GB GB STL GB GB GB GB GB
BUF - TEN BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF
ARI - DET ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI DET ARI ARI
NE - DAL NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE
DEN - OAK OAK DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN OAK DEN DEN DEN
SF - NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG SF NYG NYG NYG
PIT - SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD PIT PIT PIT
Last Week 10-4 11-4 10-5 8-7 10-5 11-4 11-4 10-5 9-6 8-7
This Week 10-4 10-4 9-5 8-6 7-7 9-5 7-7 10-4 10-4 11-3
Overall 53-23 53-24 50-27 48-29 46-31 48-29 46-31 49-28 48-29 49-28
  Williams Blakely Buckley Bagay Hunsicker *Evans *Frank *Huff **Tall +White
IND - HOU IND HOU IND IND HOU IND IND HOU IND IND
CHI - KC KC CHI KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC
SEA - CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN SEA SEA CIN CIN
WSH - ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL
JAX - TB JAX JAX JAX JAX TB JAX TB JAX JAX JAX
NO - PHI NO NO NO NO PHI PHI PHI PHI NO NO
CLE - BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL
STL - GB GB GB GB GB STL GB GB GB GB GB
BUF - TEN BUF TEN BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF
ARI - DET ARI ARI ARI DET DET ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI
NE - DAL NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE
DEN - OAK DEN DEN DEN DEN OAK DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN
SF - NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG
PIT - SD PIT SD PIT SD SD SD PIT SD SD PIT
Last Week 9-6 10-5 10-5 8-7 7-8 9-6 10-5 9-6 12-3 10-5
This Week 10-4 9-5 10-4 8-6 7-7 10-4 11-3 8-6 9-5 10-4
Overall 48-29 45-32 47-30 43-34 42-35 38-23 37-24 31-30 26-17 20-9

Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick.  *Did not pick in Week 1.  **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3.  +Did not pick in Week 1-3.

