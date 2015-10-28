New York Giants Sign Jason Pierre-Paul To One-Year Deal

After months of uncertainty following a July 4th fireworks accident, Jason Pierre-Paul is back with the New York Giants.

The Giants signed the star defensive end to a one-year deal this afternoon with a two-week roster exemption for him to begin practicing. The team said they feel "comfortable" with where Pierre-Paul is in his recovery which is part of the reason they were able to sign him.

Pierre-Paul said he feels "younger" after his time away from the game and took to social media and had this to say, "What a humbling experience this has been for me!" Pierre-Paul sounds very glad to be back with Big Blue.

Pierre Paul will likely return in Week 10 in a Super Bowl XLVI rematch against the New England Patriots or after the team's bye week in Week 12 against their division rivals, the Washington Redskins.

After injuring his hand and fingers in a July 4th accident, Pierre-Paul has not been in much contact with the Giants and was not able to practice with the team. He was also unable to sign the $14.8 million franchise tag he was given during March. His new deal will likely have a lot to do with incentives as the Giants are unsure of how productive Pierre-Paul will be.

This is a big boost for the Giants defense as they have struggled to generate much pass rush without Pierre-Paul in the lineup. Even with a partially fingerless, JPP will likely still be the Giants best pass rusher as the season progresses.

Without Pierre-Paul the Giants have done fairly well going 4-3, good enough for first in the NFC East. In one of the NFL's weakest divisions, the Giants have probably the best chance to win the NFC East and those chances will only get better with the return of Pierre-Paul. The Giants have not won the NFC East since their Super Bowl run in 2011.