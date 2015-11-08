New York Giants Activate Jason Pierre-Paul, Will Make Season Debut Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have activated their star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for the first time this season. It will be Pierre-Paul's first game since suffering a July 4th fireworks accident that resulted in the loss of multiple fingers on his right hand.

After a lengthy standoff between Pierre-Paul and the Giants, JPP finally reported to the team last week and the two sides worked hard and eventually agreed on a one-year deal.

While it is still unknown how much of a factor Pierre-Paul will really be, his presence will likely help a Giants defense that has recorded just 8 sacks this year.

Last season with the Giants JPP finished with 12.5 sacks, including 2 in the final game of the season.

After reporting to the Giants, JPP spoke to ESPN's Josina Anderson and had this to say:

"My confidence is high and can't nobody tell me different. Let me tell you, when guys say they know what pain is.

I feel like nobody in here knows what real pain is like. I know what it feels like. Even if I get a nick here or there, my mindset is different about overcoming things because I'm just so happy to be playing.

I'm going to be the same JPP that can run to the quarterback out there and make everybody around me better. I'm starting to do that already."

The addition of Pierre-Paul will help the Giants in a major way as they try and capture their first NFC East title since 2011. The Giants are currently in first place in the division at 4-4 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins right behind at 3-4. The Dallas Cowboys are alone in last at 2-5.

We will see how good JPP plays in his first game back, it may take more than one game to be game-ready, but nonetheless, the Giants could use him.

The Giants are only going to get healthier when they get back tackle Will Beatty and receiver Victor Cruz. Right now the Giants will enjoy the remarkable comeback from Jason Pierre-Paul as they take the field Sunday in Tampa.