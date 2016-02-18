New York Giants Sign French Wide Receiver Anthony Dablè

The New York Giants search for another star receiver has now reached overseas. The Giants announced today they have signed a French standout, Anthony Dablè to a contract for the upcoming season. Dablé previously was a standout player for the Braunschweig New Yorker Lions of the German Football League. Overseas Dablè has earned the reputation as one of the best return men and receivers in the game.

Dablè, 27, is listed at 6-5, 215 pounds, and he spent the past two seasons posting monster numbers. With the Lions of Germany, he harassed defences en route to racking up 145 catches, 2,500 yards and 32 touch downs.

Dablè has helped the Lions to a lot of success recently. With the help of Dablé, the Lions are coming off their third-straight German title and 10th overall. Braunschweig won German Bowl XXXVII this year by defeating the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, 41-31, at Berlin’s Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark. In addition to another championship in the Eurobowl with the Lions, he also led his native French national team to a fourth-place finish in the International Federation of American Football World Championships.

While it is still a long shot for Dablè to make the Giant's 53 man roster, he will be an interesting player to watch in training camp this summer.

This is Nothing New

The Giants have never had a problem giving European players a chance. Defensive tackle Markus Kuhn, from Germany, started early last season, and years before that, defensive end Osi Umenyiora, born and raised in England, was one of the club's top pass-rushers. Umenyiora has helped in recent years to try and get professional football players overseas to come and tryout in the NFL.

Dablè has been superb during his time in Germany. Need proof? Here is a look at some of Dablè's incredible play while playing overseas.