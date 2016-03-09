Houston Texans Make Huge Splash As Free Agency Starts

It was no secret that the Houston Texans were in need of a quarterback, and definitely no surprise they were in need of another running back after releasing Arian Foster a few weeks back. Bill O'Brien's team filled both those holes on the first day of free agency by signing Brock Osweiler and Lamar Miller.

Brock Osweiler Gets Huge Payday

Just a few days after Peyton Manning announced his retirement, rumors swirled that Osweiler would be the next quarterback to leave Denver, even though the Broncos just won the Super Bowl not more than six weeks ago.

Osweiler is moving to Houston to join the Texans on a ridiculous four-year, $72 million contract after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

There were reports earlier that the Broncos had made efforts to try to bring Osweiler back, but Brock ultimately had made up his mind to leave Denver and start fresh.

"This is not a surprise. It was clear to John (Elway) last week that (Osweiler) didn't want to be here," a source told NFL Network's Jeff Darlington.

Osweiler stepped in last season once Manning got injured and made seven starts for the Super Bowl Champions. Despite posting a 5-2 record, completing 61 percent of his passes, and throwing for over 1,900 yards with 10 touchdowns, the Broncos didn't offer enough to match the Texans monster offer. Osweiler will have the luxury of throwing to one of the best wide receivers in the game in DeAndre Hopkins.

Lamar Miller Replaces Arian Foster

Just a few weeks after the Texans released Foster, who had spent his entire career with the organization, it seems Bill O'Brien has found his new running back.

Just minutes after the Osweiler deal was announced, word came about that free agent Lamar Miller would sign with Houston as well, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

The terms of the deal were listed as a four-year contract worth $26 million, including $14 million guaranteed, also reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Miller was with the Miami Dolphins, but wanted to find a team where he could be the featured back, since the Dolphins drafted Boise State product Jay Ajayi last year.

Add Lamar Miller and Brock Osweiler to an offense that already includes Hopkins, and a team that already has J.J. Watt on the other side of the ball, and the Texans are a legitimate threat to make it back to the playoffs again next season.