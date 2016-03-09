Houston Texans Make Huge Splash As Free Agency Starts

It was no secret that the Houston Texans were in need of a quarterback, and definitely no surprise they were in need of another running back after releasing Arian Foster a few weeks back. Bill O'Brien's team filled both those holes on the first day of free agency by signing Brock Osweiler and Lamar Miller. 

Brock Osweiler Gets Huge Payday 

Just a few days after Peyton Manning announced his retirement, rumors swirled that Osweiler would be the next quarterback to leave Denver, even though the Broncos just won the Super Bowl not more than six weeks ago. 

Osweiler is moving to Houston to join the Texans on a ridiculous four-year, $72 million contract after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. 