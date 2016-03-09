San Diego Chargers Make Flurry Of Moves

The San Diego Chargers had to fill a lot of holes after one of their worst seasons in the past decade. General Manager Tom Telesco wasted no time as free agency kicked off with a bang. 

Antonio Gates Re-Signs 

Antonio Gates was not re-signed prior to the start of free agency, so Chargers fans were a little nervous about number 85 hitting the open market. Just hours into the free agency period, Gates signed a two-year deal worth $12 million to stay with the team he has spent his whole career with, NFL Network's Rand Getlin reports. Philip Rivers main and favorite target, Gates is almost certain to finish his career with the Chargers, whether it is in San Diego or a few hours north in Los Angeles. 

Gates struggled with injury this past season, but has been to the Pro Bowl eight times and has been a five-time All Pro since joining the Chargers in 2003. More amazingly, Antonio gates was a basketball player in college at Kent State

With Gates inking the extension, fellow tight end free-agent Ladarius Green is almost certain to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Green has a visit set up for Thursday in Pittsburgh. Chargers fans can get used to seeing a lot more of Rivers-to-Gates for at least two more seasons. 