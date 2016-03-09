San Diego Chargers Make Flurry Of Moves

The San Diego Chargers had to fill a lot of holes after one of their worst seasons in the past decade. General Manager Tom Telesco wasted no time as free agency kicked off with a bang.

Antonio Gates Re-Signs

Antonio Gates was not re-signed prior to the start of free agency, so Chargers fans were a little nervous about number 85 hitting the open market. Just hours into the free agency period, Gates signed a two-year deal worth $12 million to stay with the team he has spent his whole career with, NFL Network's Rand Getlin reports. Philip Rivers main and favorite target, Gates is almost certain to finish his career with the Chargers, whether it is in San Diego or a few hours north in Los Angeles.

Gates struggled with injury this past season, but has been to the Pro Bowl eight times and has been a five-time All Pro since joining the Chargers in 2003. More amazingly, Antonio gates was a basketball player in college at Kent State.

With Gates inking the extension, fellow tight end free-agent Ladarius Green is almost certain to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Green has a visit set up for Thursday in Pittsburgh. Chargers fans can get used to seeing a lot more of Rivers-to-Gates for at least two more seasons.

Chargers Add Speedy Travis Benjamin

The San Diego Chargers signed speedy wide receiver Travis Benjamin to a four-year contract worth a reported $24-million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Benjamin will receive $13 million guaranteed and will be paid $18 million over the first three years of the deal, according to Rapoport.

Benjamin will fill a need at wide receiver after long-time Charger Malcolm Floyd retired, but will fill an even bigger need at punt returner and kick returner, an area where the Chargers struggled mightily in 2015.

Benjamin is coming off of a breakout season in 2015 despite playing with a trio of Browns quarterbacks who struggled game in and game out. Benjamin recorded 68 catches for 966 yards and five touchdowns, along with tons of electric kick and punt returns.

Chargers Improve Defensive Line

The Chargers most definitely needed to address both of their lines, and filled one of those areas on Wednesday. The Chargers signed nose tackle Brandon Mebane to a three-year deal, the team announced.

The veteran defensive linemen, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, recorded 24 tackles and a sack and a half in 15 games last season for Pete Carroll's team.

The Chargers struggled to stop the run last season, as the team allowed the 27th-most rushing yards per game. Mebane was perhaps one of the most underrated members of that Legion of Boom defense, and is widely regarded as one of the league's premier run-stoppers.

Mebane was also a member of the Seahawks team that crushed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Chargers Add Safety Help

While it seems certain that Eric Weddle will sign on elsewhere, the Chargers knew they needed to address the safety position.

Tom Telesco did just that on Wednesday afternoon, inking safety Dwight Lowery to a three-year deal. terms of the deal were not disclosed, but more information will be available as the day goes on.

Lowery spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts and had a career-high four interceptions. Lowery started every game for the Colts last season, after bouncing around the league before that. It seems that Lowery will certainly compete for the starting safety job along with Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips. The Chargers are also rumored to have strong interest with Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey, as the team holds the third overall pick in next month's draft.

Just half a day into the free agency period, it is highly doubtful Tom Telesco's phone is done making calls. There will almost certainly be more things to come.