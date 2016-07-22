Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell suspended for four games due to missed drug test

After yet another run-in with the NFL rule book, shifty Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is likely to begin the 2016 season the way he began 2015: suspended.

Bell misses drug test

The 2014 AFC Co-Offensive Player of the Year has been handed a four-game suspension from the league for missing a drug test, a violation of the NFL's drug policy. This comes on the heels of the two-game suspension that he served to start last year's campaign following his arrest for DUI and the possession of marijuana during the summer of 2014. 

Bell will attempt to appeal the suspension in order to have it reduced or overturned, similar to how the appeal of his 2015 suspension shortened its length from three games to just two. However, an appeal date has not yet been established, and Steelers fans must be prepared to kick off their season on September 12 against the Washington Redskins without their starting running back. 