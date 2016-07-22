Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell suspended for four games due to missed drug test

After yet another run-in with the NFL rule book, shifty Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is likely to begin the 2016 season the way he began 2015: suspended.

Bell misses drug test

The 2014 AFC Co-Offensive Player of the Year has been handed a four-game suspension from the league for missing a drug test, a violation of the NFL's drug policy. This comes on the heels of the two-game suspension that he served to start last year's campaign following his arrest for DUI and the possession of marijuana during the summer of 2014.

Bell will attempt to appeal the suspension in order to have it reduced or overturned, similar to how the appeal of his 2015 suspension shortened its length from three games to just two. However, an appeal date has not yet been established, and Steelers fans must be prepared to kick off their season on September 12 against the Washington Redskins without their starting running back.

D'Angelo Williams will be there for Pittsburgh

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, who currently holds the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl based on Westgate SuperBook's calculations, the absence of Bell could be a blessing in disguise as it became in 2015. As the fourth-year pro was limited to just six games last season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, backup D'Angelo Williams busted onto the scene in a major fashion.

Formerly considered to be past his prime, the 11-year veteran rushed for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns in 200 rushing attempts in 2015, going for 597 yards and eight scores on the ground in the eight games following Bell's injury. While Bell leads the NFL with 119 yards from scrimmage per game since 2013, the Steelers are fortunate to have such a steady, albeit aging, backup option in Williams.

Bell earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014, finishing second in the league in all-purpose yards with 2,215 while racking up 11 total touchdowns. He looked to follow that up with an even more dominant 2015, however, the combination of suspension and injury kept him to just 556 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season, a solid mark considering the small sample size as he garnered 4.9 yards per carry.