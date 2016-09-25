Buffalo Bills upset Arizona Cardinals in a 33-18 victory

What a difference a week makes. Anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL and this Sunday proved to be the case. The Buffalo Bills upset the Arizona Cardinals in their 33-18 victory.

All Bills all game long

LeSean McCoy celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. (Sept. 24, 2016 - Source: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images North America)

From the opening kickoff to the last whistle, the Bills controlled the tempo. The Bills defense forced the Cardinals to punt on the first five Cardinals possessions. At halftime the Bills defense allowed only 42 rushing yards, 44 passing yards and only allowed one touchdown.

On offense, it was the LeSean McCoy show, rushing for 110 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was effective running the ball also, carrying the ball nine times for 76 yards and a touchdown.

With Sammy Watkins ruled out just before kickoff and Greg Salas banged up, it would be up to Robert Woods and company to make plays. They did not disappoint. Woods caught six passes for 51 yards, Walter Powell reeled in three catches for 28 yards with Marquise Goodwin and Nick O’Leary having one catch each.

The Bills defense did their part in the Bills big win. Stephon Gilmore had two interceptions, while Corey Graham and Corey White had one interception each. Aaron Williams recovered and returned a fumble for a 53-yard touchdown on special teams.

Cardinals offense out of sync

Carson Palmer throws against the Buffalo Bills during the first half. (Sept. 24, 2016 - Source: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images North America)

Coming off of the great offensive show case against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no one could have predicted that the Cardinals would have such a rough time moving the ball against the Bills.

Other than Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson, the Cardinal offense struggled. Carson Palmer could not get into a rhythm all game long, throwing all four of his interceptions down the stretch. Palmer would start the game going 2-10, finishing the game 26-50 for 261 yards and no touchdowns. In this game Palmer has a QB rating of 36, that is the typical rating he has had in his three previous meetings with Rex Ryan coached teams.

Michael Floyd and John Brown combined for 10 catches and 135 yards, but neither of them had touchdowns. Both Cardinal touchdowns were on a four and 22 yard run David Johnson.

The Cardinal defense did everything in their power to keep the Cardinals in the game. Tyrann Mathieu had a big opportunity to pick up a fumble and score but couldn’t haul it in. The Cardinals would force two more fumbles but didn’t recover either. Patrick Peterson picked off Taylor early but the Cardinals couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.

Special teams play issues returned this week in another botched snap by Cardinals long-snapper Kameron Canaday with 2:40 left in the third quarter. The snap went over the head of holder Drew Butler and was marched down the field for a Bills touchdown.

Going forward

If the Cardinals want to live up to their Super Bowl potential, they have to avoid slow starts in the first half. Fitzgerald and Johnson cannot carry the offense the whole season, needing contributions from other receivers, tight ends and backup running backs.

The Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams at home in their first divisional game of the season. The Rams have had success in University of Phoenix Stadium, beating the Cardinals two of the last four meetings on their own turf.

As for the Bills, they will take on division rival New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Boston. If the Bills want to get back into the race, they will have to defeat a team without Tom Brady, will serve final game of suspension. With both backup quarterbacks dealing with injuries, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots start Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett.