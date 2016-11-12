Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons preview: High-flying birds clash in the city of brotherly love

The Atlanta Falcons will look for their fifth road win of the season on Sunday as they travel to the city of brotherly love to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have won all three of their home games so far.

Both teams are trending in opposite directions with Atlanta currently leading the NFC South with a 6-3 record while Philadelphia are sitting at 4-4 and have dropped four of their last five games.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles' injury report is long but not too serious as they head into their week 10 date with Atlanta. Allen Barbre and Terrence Brooks have been ruled out after not practicing this week.

Tight end Brent Celek is questionable, as are defensive tackles Bennie Logan and Taylor Hart. The most prominent name on the injury report is cornerback Leodis McKelvin, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. McKelvin's absence could be a big loss for Philadelphia as they hope to stop Julio Jones.

Atlanta Falcons: Dan Quinn will be without a handful of key players on Sunday as he ruled out Pro Bowl corner Desmond Trufant, starting tight end Jacob Tamme and part of their backfield duo, Tevin Coleman. Trufant's absence will hurt the most for Atlanta as he misses his first ever game since being drafted in 2013.

Dwight Freeney is ready to go after missing last week's win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury.

What to Watch For

Matt Ryan is set to reach 3,000 passing yards through 10 games on Sunday as he needs just 20 to reach that mark while his favorite target, Julio Jones, needs just 30 yards to hit 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

Philadephia's backfield has been a mess in recent weeks and Doug Pedersen has finally moved away from Ryan Mathews and named veteran Darren Sproles as the lead back. Sproles' dynamic play in the run and pass game should cause plenty of trouble for Atlanta.

Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled in his last three outings, after starting the season red hot. Wentz has just one passing touchdown in his last three games, throwing four interceptions along the way, but he can bounce back against a Falcons defense that gives up 290 passing yards per game.

The 2015 NFL Draft's number 2 overall pick has enjoyed a successful rookie season but has struggled as of late. (Source: Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports)

A Falcons win on Sunday would move them to 7-3 heading into their Week 11 bye, a promising position for a team looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Eagles could climb to 5-4 on Sunday with a win and possibly lift them out of the basement of their division, if other games go in their favor.

The two teams last met in last season's Monday Night Football opener in which Atlanta completed a second half comeback to win 26-24 in the Georgia Dome.