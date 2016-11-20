Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant guide the Cowboys to a franchise record

Dak Prescott guided the Dallas Cowboys to a 27-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, which extended their winning streak to a franchise record nine games.

Terrance West and Cole Beasley exchanged touchdown’s in the first-half as the two side’s couldn’t be separated at half-time with the score at 10-10.

Prescott found Dez Bryant in the end zone in both the third and fourth quarter before Steve Smith Sr caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to set up a nervous finish.

Dan Bailey kicked a 21-yard field goal with 6:26 to play and made it a two-score game, and that was enough for the Cowboys, who have extended their lead further at the top of the NFC East.

Ravens go ahead through West

John Harbaugh and the Ravens came into the game having won both their games since their bye week, against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, and got on the board first at AT&T Stadium.

West ran the ball in for the score with an 18-yard rush and the Ravens led by seven going into the second quarter.

However, the game was level when the Cowboys, who punted on their first four possessions before things got going on the offensive side of the ball.

The hosts were on third down on the three-yard line, and Prescott threw to Beasley at the back of the end zone.

Dallas and Baltimore tied at half-time

Justin Tucker kicked his 30th straight field goal, the NFL’s longest active streak, before Bailey replied with one of his own and the two sides went into half-time locked at 10-10.

Ezekiel Elliott couldn’t get going against the league’s No.1 defense, and on the first two drives of the second-half, the Cowboys found the Bryant in the end zone on both occasions.

Prescott marched the offense 92-yards on their first drive and the rookie quarterback found the wide receiver for a four-yard touchdown reception.

Bryant found twice in end zone

And on their next drive they marched 88-yards down the field, and Prescott threw to Bryant, who made four yards after contact to burst in for the score.

This put Dallas 24-10 up and the Ravens had to respond with time ticking away in the fourth quarter, and they did just that through their leading receiver.

Smith Sr picked up some hard yards on the drive before Flacco threw a bullet straight down the middle to the veteran, who absorbed a big hit after making the catch, in the end zone.

Cowboys make history with 9-1 record

Baltimore’s defense had three chances to stop Dallas on third down on their next drive, which ended up with Bailey kicking a 21-yard field goal to make it a two score game.

And that was enough for the hosts, who managed to hold out for an impressive win, Prescott finished with 301 passing yards and Bryant 80 receiving, with two touchdowns.

Dallas sit top of the NFC East with a 9-1 record ahead of the New York Giants, who have a 7-3 record. Meanwhile, Baltimore remain top of the AFC North, but they are tied with Pittsburgh, who also have a 5-5 record.