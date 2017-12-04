Seattle Seahawks upset the Philadelphia Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday 24-10 on Sunday Night Football, snapping the Eagles nine game winning streak.

With the Atlanta Falcons loss early on Sunday, Seattle (8-4) now finds themselves in one of Wild Card spot in the playoff picture. Philadelphia (10-2) is now tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the number one spot in the NFC.

“We had to play great football. We knew they were a great football team, well coached, great players. We had to stay the course and come out strong and come out strong.” Quarterback Russell Wilson told Michele Tafoya after the game.

“That was one of the things we really wanted to focus on and finish really strong.” Wilson continued.

Philadelphia came into the game as the highest-scoring offense in the NFL averaging 31.9 points per game. Against the Seattle, however, the Eagles scored just 10 points and reached Seattle territory just seven times.

Russell Wilson continues to make Russell Wilson plays

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Philadelphia Eagles. |Source: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images North America|

Wilson finished the game 20-for-31 for 227 yards and passed for three touchdowns.

Wilson’s first touchdown came on a 11-yard pass to Jimmy Graham. His second came on a one-yard pass to Tyler Lockett. His third and final touchdown came on a 15-yard pass to J.D. McKissic putting the Seahawks up by 14.

Wilson converted a huge third down for the Seahawks, escaping a collapsing pocket and rushing close to a first down. Before he could be tackled, Wilson would lateral to Mike Davis to keep the drive alive.

On the same drive, Wilson completed another cross-body pass to Nick Vannett for 21 yards.

Eagles fail to soar

With a win against Seattle, the Eagles would have locked up the NFC East and would have made great progress in locking up home-field advantage. That didn’t happen.

Philadelphia couldn’t get their footing under them in the first half, punting on three of their first four drives. They trailed 10-3 going into the break.

On the opening of the third quarter, Carson Wentz tried to scramble for a touchdown but fumbled the ball on the goal line when being tackled by Sheldon Richardson. Wentz would pass for a touchdown early in the fourth, connecting on a 27-yard pass to Nelson Agholor to bring the Eagles within 14.

On the ensuing drives, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs and Wentz threw an interception.

Wentz finished the game 29-for-45, throwing for 348 yards. Wentz also rushed for 30 yards on six carries. Agholor caught seven receptions for 141 yards.

Jay Ajayi was shut down by the Seahawk defense, rushing for 35 yards on nine attempts.

Injury

Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after being injured on a play against the Seattle Seahawks. |Source: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images North America|

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury and did not return. Ertz was injured trying to make a difficult catch across the middle and was broken up by Bradley McDougald.

Up Next

The Seahawks will be on the road next Sunday when they take on potential playoff team Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles will once again be on the road next Sunday as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. This game will be critical for both teams as home-field advantage will be on the line.