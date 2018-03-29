2018 NFL Draft Preview: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in an odd position. It has been said that if they want one of the better quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft class, they will have to trade up or they can roll the dice and pick the best player available to help fill a need.

If they stay put, the Cardinals will make their first selection at No. 15 in the this year's draft.

The need for a quarterback is just the tip of the iceberg. The have a big need at wide receiver, cornerback and both the offensive line and defensive lines.

We are officially one month away from the NFL Draft.



Here is a look at our current picks: pic.twitter.com/UkATRtyJDR

— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 27, 2018

Here is how the Arizona Cardinals draft class could shape up.

First Round: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals |Dec. 29, 2017 - Source: Joe Robbins/Getty Images North America|

In this scenario, Arizona stays put and selects Lamar Jackson.

Jackson looks like he could be the perfect quarterback for today's National Football League. Jackson has the size (6'3, 200 lbs) and speed that teams desire in a mobile quarterback.

In three seasons at Louisville, Jackson threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns. Jackson also rushed for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Jackson also comes with a list of accolades. He won the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, 2016 Player of the Year, the 2016 AP Player of the Year and the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.

Accuracy would be the biggest knock on Jackson. Although he did improvement while at Louisville, Jackson never completed more than 59% of his passes. That can be improved upon as he will most likely sit behind Sam Bradford for a season.

Arizona would hit a home run with this pick. Just imagine an offense that featured both Jackson and running back David Johnson. Scary isn't it?

Second round: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M