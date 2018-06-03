Teams that should consider Adonis Alexander in the Supplemental Draft

The hoopla and intrigue of the NFL Draft has been over for a little over a month now. Rookie minicamps have taken place and rookies are vying for their spots on rosters around the NFL.

Usually, not much attention is given to the supplemental draft in the NFL. However, in 2018, there will be one storyline to watch. Where will Adonis Alexander end up?

Alexander is a former cornerback from Virginia Tech. In 32 games, Alexander recorded 125 tackles, 17 passes defended, seven interceptions and one force fumble. Alexander is a man-to-man corner with great size for the position. He has average change of direction skills and has shown he could defend against the run.

In 2016, he was regarded as one of the best corners in the draft. He decided to stay in school to pursue a potential National Championship with his teammates.

Alexander wasn't allowed to enter the draft because he was ruled academically ineligible. Alexander also had other issues off the field, including a publicized arrest in April 2016 for marijuana possession. Alexander served a one-game suspension to start the 2016 season and also was suspended the first two games of 2017 for violating team rules.

Now that he seems to have his priorities in order, which teams could possibly select Alexander in Supplemental Draft?

Oakland Raiders

Gareon Conley #22 of the Oakland Raiders |Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America|

Coming into the draft, one of the biggest needs that the Raiders needed to address was the cornerback position. Selecting Nick Nelson in the fourth round addressed the need, but one more big corner couldn't hurt.

With Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley and Leon Hall in the mix, Alexander could develop behind the these guys and ease his way into the fold.

Washington Redskins

Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins |Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America|

At first glance, Washington does not need to add much more talent to the cornerback position.

Josh Norman and Orlando Scandrick solidify the outside while Quinton Dunbar looks to be the starter at the slot. Fabian Moreau is fighting for playing time along with former Hokies teammate Greg Stroman also vying for playing time.

As the Green Bay Packers proved, you can never have too many talented defensive backs. The Arizona Cardinals also proved that too many skilled defensive backs isn't a problem, earning the No Fly Zone moniker. The Legion of Boom was built on the defensive backs for the Seattle Seahawks. With the talent the Alexander brings, he could be worth a look in Washington.

Indianapolis Colts

Quincy Wilson #31 of the Indianapolis Colts |Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America|

With Quincy Wilson and Malik Hooker establishing the right side of the field, the Colts need to do the same on the left to solidify their secondary as a whole.

Nate Hariston and Pierre Desir have proven to be great players with the Colts. The Colts secondary ranked 15th in the league in interceptions and 20th in takeaways, a big improvement from the 2016 season.

Adding a guy like Alexander gives the Colts another versatile player that can make plays or make big plays and turn around the complexion of the game.

With Deshaun Watson, Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles in the division, the Colts could add another playmaker into the fold.