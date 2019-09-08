Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 8:25 pm ET.
Lastest games
Of the last five games, New England have a 4-1 lead and of the last two played at Foxborough, the home side have won clearly.
Key player Pittsburgh
After Brown's departure, Juju Smith-Schuter will charge as Ben Roethlisberger's main receiver.
Key player New England
The glances are centered Tom Brady, to know in which physical and sport conditions he is.
Removing hegemony
Although Pittsburgh have had some victories over the Patriots in recent years, they have not been able to beat them at home. So this will be a great opportunity to do so.
Slow starts
Over the past few years, the Patriots have been characterized by a slow start to the campaign, so there is much expectation of seeing them start in 2019.
Steelers: vindication
With no internal problems in releasing Bell and Brown, the Steelers have an obligation to their fans to return to the playoffs, a matter they failed to achieve last season.
Patriots: favourites
There's no doubt that New England once again leaves as a favorite to win the Super Bowl. Commanded by the mythical Tom Brady and with recent signing of luxury, Antonio Brown
One more time
Although Patriots and Steelers are not in the same division, it is already common for them to face each other in each season and once again they will face each other in the opening week, although this time in the SNF.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
Kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots match will be played at the stadium Gillette Stadium, in Boston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 pm ET.
