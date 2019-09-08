Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins: Ravens Look To Make Winning Start To Season

The Baltimore Ravens get their season underway when they travel to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week One.

John Harbaugh's side finished 10-6 in the regular season in 2018, finishing top of the AFC North and reaching the Playoffs.

The Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wildcard Round, but will take a lot of positives from last season going in to this one.

Embed from Getty Images

New Look To The Baltimore Ravens

There's been quite a bit of change in Baltimore this offseason, with the likes of quarterback Joe Flacco, linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle departing.

Three big parts to the Ravens defense have moved on, which gives others the chance to step up and make a real name for themselves.

Lamar Jackson is embarking on his first full season as the starter, which marks a new era with the team as Flacco's 11-year stay in Baltimore is over, with the quarterback now with the Denver Broncos.

Harbaugh is now into his 12th season with the team and will be eager to replicate their divisional success, and more, this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Ravens Could Be The Team To Watch In 2019

Nevertheless, this could be one of the most exciting offences in the NFL this season.

The Ravens brought in former New Orleans Saints star running-back Mark Ingram to go alongside rookie Justice Hill, who they drafted out of Oklahoma State, and also Gus Edwards.

Their wide-receiver department has a whole new look to it too. Rookies Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown are both headline players, while Seth Roberts, formerly of the Oakland Raiders. was also brought in in the offseason.

Embed from Getty Images

New Quarterback And Head Coach In Miami

There's been quite a bit of change with the Dolphins too, with their now being a new Head Coach and Quarterback ahead of the new season.

After a disappointing season in 2018, the Dolphins parted ways with Adam Gase, last December, and has been replaced by Brian Flores.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill's seven-year stay in Miami was brought to a ended when he was traded to the Tennessee Titans, in exchange for two draft picks. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named as the starter for the Week 1 clash with the Ravens.

It's never going to be easy being in the same division as the New England Patriots, however, Flores needs to hit the ground running with the Dolphins if they are to improve on last seasons 7-9 record in the AFC East.