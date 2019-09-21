Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 4:25 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Lastest games
In the current millennium, they have only been seen on four occasions where they have shared victories. In Pittsburgh the Steelers have won and in San Francisco the 49ers have won.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS and NFL Game Pass.
Key player San Francisco
462 yards and four touchdowns place Jimmy Garoppolo as one of the best quarterbacks in the first weeks of the NFL, a situation he will seek to maintain in the third week.
Key player Pittsburgh
Mason Rudolph will have his first start in the NFL, where he has shown good sparks, but this will be the key moment of his career to consolidate.
Keeping up the good work
The San Francisco defensive midfielder surprised by his good performance and defeated Buccaneers and Bengals as a visitor.
Avoid 3-0
Pittsburgh lost in the opening week to the Patriots and a week ago at home fell by two points to the Seahawks.
49ers: Consolidation
One of the surprises of the season has been the 49ers although they have not yet faced renowned teams, so they could give the blow of authority at home.
Steelers: For the first win
The 'BBBs' in Pittsburgh are history, as Ben Roethlisberger has been knocked out of the season by an injury in the game against Seattle. Now the Steelers will have to row against the current early on.
Kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the stadium Levi’s Stadium, in California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Pittsburgh Steelersvs San Francisco 49ers!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.