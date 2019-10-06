Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers match.
Lastest games
Because they are at different conferences, these teams face each other every four years, where the Browns have a historic 12-7 lead, including three wins in the last four games.
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player San Francisco
750 yards and five touchdowns make the famous 'Jimmy G' the key to the offensive. The key? No interceptions.
Key player Cleveland
Second-season player Nick Chubb broke 150 yards against Baltimore and will look to revalidate him once again as a visitor.
Fewer mistakes
In the last game against Pittsburgh, the offensive gave the ball five times, a question that will seek to no longer repeat.
To flirt victories
The Browns march with a record of 2-2, although they have alternated between victories and defeats without maintaining consistency.
49ers: undefeated
San Francisco will seek to maintain its undefeated status and by the way be the only one in NFC to do so.
Browns: At the Top
The Browns are presented with an unbeatable opportunity to make a positive mark in the first few weeks of the NFL.
Surprise?
Two teams that were a revelation in September were Browns and 49ers, both leaders in their respective divisions.
Kick-off time
The Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Cleveland Browns vsSan Francisco 49ers!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.