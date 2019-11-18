Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Ángeles Chargers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL Mexico Game 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Ángeles Chargers match.
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Ángeles Chargers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play & NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Los Ángeles Chargers
Phillip Rivers, QB of the Los Angeles Chargers. A player already a veteran in the NFL, but this has not deprived him of being a player with great statistics. RIvers must prevent mistakes against a defense that is not dominant. Because the match against the Chiefs can only be won by making enough points.
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, QB of Kansas City Chiefs. With all the weather factors in Mexico City, there are plenty of expectations of what Patrick Mahomes can accomplish. His arm will have to be fine to have the opportunity to make personal marks on Monday night and lead the Chiefs back on the road to triumph.
Los Angeles' painful defeat in Oakland
In what was a key duel on Thursday night, Chargers missed a great opportunity to take second place in his division. Raiders at home beat Los Angeles (24-26). In a match that relatively dominated the home team and squeezed it at the end of the visit.
Mahomes returns, but Kansas City don't win
Incredible as it may seem, Patrick Mahomes' reappearance after the injury failed to win Kansas City. They fell to the Titans by a score of (32-35). It was a game of somersaults and in the end, a field goal failed by Harrison Butker decreed defeat for the Chiefs.
Chargers, out of the house again.
Although they will serve as locals, Los Angeles will continue this odyssey in the NFL without feeling at home with support. This must be set aside because they face a key game to get into the fight for playoffs. Zero mistakes must be before an attack that can end in a couple of series.
Chiefs, winning to stay up in the West AFC
It hasn't been for nothing, the same successful season for the Chiefs this 2019 compared to last year. They have suffered a lot to get each of their victories and this was further expanded with the injury of Patrick Mahomes. Now that he is back, they will look to win to continue as leaders of their division.
Kick-off time: 8:20pm ET
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Ángeles Chargers match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20pm ET.
