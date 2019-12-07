San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans match.
Lastest games
San Francisco leads the series with 48-26-2 and has won three of the last five games, including two Superdome victories.
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Saints
Drew Brees came back from his injury and has done well, but he will have to show that he still has a great level to take this team to the Super Bowl.
Key player 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has had an outstanding season, although he will have to be careful with the interceptions in the most important moments of the duel.
Celebrating in style
On Thanksgiving Day, the Saints secured the top of NFC South by defeating divisional rivals Atlanta Falcons.
Be more precise
A field goal and inaccuracies in the offensive cost the game to the 49ers in the last game, a situation that must be corrected.
Saints: ensure the leadership
It is time for Drew Brees and company to assert the venue that can guarantee them the first of the National Conference.
49ers: Back to Victory
After a heavy setback against Baltimore, 489ers face a major commitment again when they visit Saints
Kick-off time
The San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.