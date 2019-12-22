Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Pittsburgh leads the historic 20-5 series, where it has won four of its most recent five games.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Jets
Sam Darnold is about moments, but if he starts on the right foot he could give Mike Tomlin's team a hard setback.
Key player Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the man who recovers and intercepts balls, as well as being a defensive leader since he arrived from Miami.
Improve defensiveness
The weak point of the Jets has been the defensive, unable to stop both the ground attack and the air.
Improve attack
Faced with Ben Roethlisberger's downfall, Pittsburgh have found neither a Rudolph nor a Hodges reliable passer, but the "Duck" may have his claim after launching four interceptions.
Jets: nothing to lose
After a bad campaign, nothing would make the Jets and especially Le'veon Bell happier than stumbling over the steel team.
Steelers: continue in postseason
With defeat last week, Pittsburgh is forced to win in New York if it wants to be one of six teams classified in the American Conference.
Kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets match will be played at the MetLife Stadium, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.