'Beast Mode' may be returning to Seattle

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Marshawn Lynch is flying into Seattle for a physical to open talks about a reunion between the two parties. The former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks Running Back is reportedly "open to a reunion" with the club.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Rapoport reported later on Monday that if all goes well, there is a chance that Lynch will be a Seahawk by later tonight.

"Beast mode could actually be back in Seattle, in the building, in a uniform by the end of today," said Rapoport. "He is actually on his way to the facility right now, he's going to meet with head coach Pete Carroll, he's going to meet with general manager John Schneider, he's going to undergo a physical, just to make sure that he's in shape, make sure that he's ready to go."

Head Coach Pete Carroll discussed the possibility with 710 ESPN, saying "We're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us. "

Seattle is currently 11-4 and is in a battle with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers over the top two spots in the NFC Playoff race. With the news that Chris Carson with likely be lost for the rest of the season, along with C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks are down to their last running back on the roster.

Lynch has had plenty of memorable moments with the Seahawks, including multiple runs to the Super Bowl, famed media day stints, and a playoff touchdown run that rattled the Richter scale and triggered a "Beast Quake" in 2010.