Washington Redskins vs Dallas Cowboys: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Redskins vs Dallas Cowboys match.
How to watch Redskins vs Cowboys Live TV and Stream!
Dallas Cowboys Key Player
Ezekiel Elliot, the Dallas player needs 100 scrimmage yards to reach 7,000 total yards in his career.
Washington Redskins Key Player
Adrian Peterson, the Redskins' RB has four consecutive games scoring touchdowns.
During the week, ex-QB of the Redskins Sammy Baugh was named as one of the members of the NFL All-Time Team.
The Dallas season
The Dallas team let go of their play-off ticket after losing in Philadelphia. The Cowboys played their worst game of the season and lost 9-17.
One more defeat
Last week, the Redskins team lost at home to the New York Giants. The game went into overtime and ended with a score of 41-35.
Cowboys: by a miracle
The Dallas team had the play-offs in their hands but they missed the chance. Now they have to beat Washington and hope Philadelphia loses to the Giants.
Redskins: closing with pride
The Washington Redskins will finish the NFL 100 as the third worst team of the season. At the moment they have a 3-12 record.
