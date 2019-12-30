Quarterback Philip Rivers emotional talking about Los Angeles Chargers future

An emotional Philip Rivers admitted that he may well have played his final game for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he “absolutely” wants to continue playing.

Rivers is coming to the end of his current contract with the Chargers and after the disappointing season, the organisation could decide to move on from the veteran QB.

Rivers says he plans on playing football next season

In the Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Rivers threw for 281-yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as his Chargers fell to a 5-11 record.

The Chargers have finished bottom of the AFC West and, despite the below-par season, Rivers doesn’t feel that his 16th NFL season is his last.

“I plan to play football,” Rivers said to reporters. “So yeah, where that’s gonna be I think will get sorted out over the next, what is it, three months?

“I’ve never been in this position. I usually don’t even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We’ll just kinda see. Again, I’m very thankful for the 16 years and if there’s another, I’ll be thankful for that.”

Veteran Quarterback was emotional talking to reporters

Rivers was the 4th pick in the 2004 draft and has spent his entire career with the Chargers, recently seeing them move from San Diego to LA.

The 38-year-old has made eight Pro Bowls, went 123-101 as a starter and 5-6 in the Playoffs. However, after the 5-11 season for the Chargers, it’s unsure whether the team will move on ahead of their first season in their new stadium.

Rivers said: “Whether it’s exactly the end or not, which it still could be, either way we’re probably on 16 playing a little par 3 with only two holes to go.

“There’s been times I’ve been a little emotional even at the house talking through things and thinking about the last blitz protection meeting or the last bus ride.

“Those things I have gotten to every now and then. I have allowed myself to do that, but at the sam point, I go shoot don’t let that ruin the moment that you’re in. Just be right here and enjoy it like I’ve always had.”

Rivers was emotional and had tears in his eyes. This could be the end of the veteran with the Chargers, but his career could continue if a team decided to pick him up.