Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Wild Card NFL 2019 (0-0)

Vikings lead the 22-12 series, but New Orleans has won five of the last seven.
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Saints
The end of Brees? For now, Drew will be looking to close 2020 with one more Super Bowl ring
Key player Vikings
Kirk Cousins' golden opportunity to prove he can do great things in the postseason
Latest Saints game
New Orleans had no trouble beating the Carolina Panthers last week
Latest Vikings game
Minnesota lost its last two home games to Packers and Bears
Saints: make all records count
Drew Brees is TD's top pitcher and Michael Thomas has more receptions in a season, but those numbers won't be worth it if they don't win this game
Vikings: winning an important match
The Vikings, led by Cousins, were unable to win a major game in prime time, so they will be looking to break the curse in the postseason.
Kick-off time
The Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in New Orleans, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL playoffs game: Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.