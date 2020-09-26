Highlights and Touchdowns: Green Bay Packers 37 - 30 New Orleans Saints on NFL Week 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Game highlights
4Q | 00:00
Packers 37 - 30 Saints
4Q | 0:32
Packers 37 - 30 Saints.
4Q | 0:35
4Q | 1:51
4Q | 2:00
Two minute warning.
Packers 37 - 27 Saints
4Q | 5:53
4Q | 6:30
4Q | 7:20
4Q | 8:47
Packers 30 - 27 Saints
4Q | 10:46
4Q | 11:33
4Q | 12:15
4Q | 13:05
TD Saints 27 - 27
.@A_Kamara6 made this look EFFORTLESS. #Saints
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/H7CM1VptHO — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
3Q | 00:00
Packers 27 - 27 Saints
3Q | 0:33
3Q | 1:17
TD Packers 27 - 20
.@Packers take the lead on the TD pass to Marcedes Lewis. #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/cfQqJ33Kg1 — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
3Q | 2:17
3Q | 5:49
3Q | 5:55
Packers 20 - 20 Saints
3Q | 8:20
3Q | 8:59
3Q | 11:01
3Q | 11:41
TD Packers 20 - 17
Aaron Jones converts the TD on 4th and Goal! #GoPackGo @Showtyme_33
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/S9tZAAXXHH — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
3Q | 12:58
3Q | 14:38
3Q | 15:00
Halftime
TD Saints 13 - 17
.@DrewBrees to @ESanders_10 to give the #Saints the lead before halftime!
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/tOWRiruJMI — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
2Q | 0:06
2Q | 0:20
2Q | 0:48
2Q | 1:26
2Q | 1:57
Packers 13 - 10 Saints
2Q | 2:51
2Q | 4:16
2Q | 4:28
Packers 13 - 10 Saints
2Q | 6:26
2Q | 7:28
2Q | 8:41
TD Packers 13 - 7
Rodgers and Lazard finish the drive with the five-yard score! #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/qHWkUOqRQA — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
1Q | 10:32
1Q | 11:40
2Q | 12:35
2Q | 14:12
Packers 6 - 7 Saints
1Q | 00:00
Packers 3 - 7 Saints
1Q | 1:11
1Q | 3:09
1Q | 5:01
TD Saints 3 - 7
Can't Stop Kamara. 💪
The #Saints are on the board!
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📺: #GBvsNO on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/DmBb6mbPAS — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
1Q | 5:08
1Q | 6:36
1Q | 7:17
1Q | 7:30
Packers 3 - 0 Saints
1Q | 9:37
1Q | 10:17
1Q | 12:28
1Q | 13:45
1Q | 15:00
We are almost there!
Sean Payton, with a winning record
Coach! 🙌#Saints | #GBvsNO pic.twitter.com/uK3uW9hqOZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2020
LaFleur's first duel against New Orleans
The Packers jump onto the gridiron
About that time‼️#GBvsNO | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/DCEILhV6Og — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2020
Deonte Harris is getting ready to receive the kickoff
All-Pro Visor Views 🔥#Saints pic.twitter.com/jtEKMqUKeQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2020
No main receivers tonight
Without Thomas on the field, Alvin Kamara will have to assume greater offensive responsibility
2 TDs in each of the first two games for AK 🔥#GBvsNO | #Saints pic.twitter.com/n41bVtj6pA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2020
Jamaal Williams is in good mood while warming up in the Superdome
pic.twitter.com/9sncCuhTKS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2020
Adams is ruled out
Follow it here
Who you got?
Will the bets come true or will the Packers be able to silence the bookies? Don't miss the answer through VAVEL!
Michael Thomas is out of action
Without Thomas on the field, Brees will have to rely on other players that may not have been as forthcoming this Sunday. Week 3 could represent the 'resurrection' of Emmanuel Sanders, who has the conditions to be a major weapon in the Saints' arsenal.
We have to wait for Adams
If Adams can't play, it would be a major blow to the Packers' offensive production. Still, Nathaniel Hackett has more players on his staff that are capable of hurting opposing defenses, but he will surely be praying that the number 17 will be declared ready to play this Sunday Night Football.
Latest face-off
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
No more surprises
To remain undefeated
Single-crowned kings
Super Bowl XLIV champion Drew Brees and XLV edition winner Aaron Rodgers are in the final years of their respective careers, and the 2020 season looks like the perfect opportunity for either to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy again.
Key player New Orleans
Key player Green Bay
Playoff preview
More than likely, the outcome of this game will have implications at the end of the year, when the playoff criteria for the postseason standings will have to be reviewed.