Highlights and Touchdowns: Green Bay Packers 37 - 30 New Orleans Saints on NFL Week 3
Image: VAVEL

Game highlights

4Q | 00:00

That is the end of the game.

Packers 37 - 30 Saints

4Q | 0:32

Will Lutz's 34-yard field goal attempt is good.

Packers 37 - 30 Saints.

4Q | 0:35

Brees passes complete to Smith. First down New Orleans.

4Q | 1:51

Brees passes complete to Sanders. First down New Orleans.

4Q | 2:00

Rodgers passes complete to Tonyan. Touchdown Green Bay.

Two minute warning.

Packers 37 - 27 Saints

4Q | 5:53

Big rush by Aaron Jones. First down Green Bay.

4Q | 6:30

Rodgers passes complete to Sternberger. First down Green Bay.

4Q | 7:20

Kamara is stopped at the line of scrimmage. Morstead is about to punt.

4Q | 8:47

Mason Crosby's 49-yard field goal attempt is good.

Packers 30 - 27 Saints

4Q | 10:46

Rodgers passes complete to Sternberger. First down Green Bay.

4Q | 11:33

Rodgers passes complete to Williams. First down Green Bay.

4Q | 12:15

Hill fumbles the ball and Smith recovers it. First down Green Bay.

4Q | 13:05

Jones fells short in fourth down. First and ten New Orleans.

TD Saints 27 - 27

3Q | 00:00

End of the third quarter.

Packers 27 - 27 Saints

3Q | 0:33

Enormous rush by Kamara. Touchdown New Orleans.

3Q | 1:17

Brees psses complete to Sanders. First down New Orleans.

TD Packers 27 - 20

3Q | 2:17

Rodgers passes complete to Lewis. TOuchdown Green Bay.

3Q | 5:49

Rodgers passes complete to Tonyan. First down Green Bay.

3Q | 5:55

Packers 20 - 20 Saints

3Q | 8:20

Brees passes complete to Kamara. First down New Orleans.

3Q | 8:59

Murray takes it thrpugh the middle. First down New Orleans.

3Q | 11:01

Brees passes complete to Sanders. First down New Orleans.

3Q | 11:41

Brees passes complete to Sanders. First down New Orleans.

TD Packers 20 - 17

3Q | 12:58

Jones takes through the middle. Touchdown Green Bay.

3Q | 14:38

Rodgers passes deep and completes with Lazard. First and goal Green Bay.

3Q | 15:00

Start of the second half. Green Bay has the ball.

Halftime

Packers 13 - 17 Saints

TD Saints 13 - 17

2Q | 0:06

Brees passes complete to Sanders. Touchdown New Orleans.

2Q | 0:20

Brees passes complete to Kamara. First down New Orleans.

2Q | 0:48

Brees passes complete to Smith. First down New Orleans.

2Q | 1:26

Brees passes complete to Smith. First down New Orleans.

2Q | 1:57

Two minute warning.

Packers 13 - 10 Saints

2Q | 2:51

Rodger's pass is incomplete. Scott is going to punt.

2Q | 4:16

Great rush by Jones. First down Green Bay.

2Q | 4:28

Will Lutz's 45-yard field goal attempt is good.

Packers 13 - 10 Saints

2Q | 6:26

Murray takes it through the middle. First down New Orleans.

2Q | 7:28

Murray runs to the right. First down New Orleans.

2Q | 8:41

Brees passes complete to Kamara. First down New Orleans.

TD Packers 13 - 7

1Q | 10:32

Rodgers passes complete to Lazard. Touchdown Green Bay.

1Q | 11:40

Rodgers completes a deep pass to Lazard. First and goal Green Bay.

2Q | 12:35

Keke sacks Brees. Morstead is about to punt.

2Q | 14:12

Mason Crosby's 33-yard field goal attempt is good.

Packers 6 - 7 Saints

1Q | 00:00

End of the first quarter.

Packers 3 - 7 Saints

1Q | 1:11

Rodgers takes it by himself. First down Green Bay.

1Q | 3:09

Williams takes it through the middle. First down Green Bay.

1Q | 5:01

Rodgers passes complete to Tonyan. First down Green Bay.

TD Saints 3 - 7

1Q | 5:08

Brees passes complete to Kamara. Touchdown New Orleans.

1Q | 6:36

Monstrous rush by Kamara. First down New Orleans.

1Q | 7:17

Big carry by Murray. First down New Orleans.

1Q | 7:30

Mason Crosby's 52-yard field goal attempt is good.

Packers 3 - 0 Saints

1Q | 9:37

Rodgers passes complete to Jones. First down Green Bay.

1Q | 10:17

Rodgers passes complete to Lazard. First down Green Bay.

1Q | 12:28

Rodgers passes complete to Lazard. First down Green Bay.

1Q | 13:45

Harris does not make it to de marks. Morstead is out to punt.

1Q | 15:00

The game starts. New Orleans receives de kickoff.

We are almost there!

We are minutes ago from starting the game. Follow up with VAVEL for all the action on the field!
 

Sean Payton, with a winning record

Under Sean Payton, the Saints have a 4 - 1 record against Green Bay. Will this be their fifth win against the Cheeseheads?

LaFleur's first duel against New Orleans

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is in his second year on the job. In this Sunday Night Football, he will have one of the toughest tests he has ever faced, as he takes the mighty Saints of Sean Payton.

The Packers jump onto the gridiron

Green Bay and New Orleans are two great contenders to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV. Which of these great teams will win their week 3 match?

Deonte Harris is getting ready to receive the kickoff

No main receivers tonight

Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Drew Brees will have their best men to catch their throws. What solutions will Packers and Saints find to make up for the absences of Davante Adams and Michael Thomas, respectively?

Without Thomas on the field, Alvin Kamara will have to assume greater offensive responsibility

Jamaal Williams is in good mood while warming up in the Superdome

Adams is ruled out

Although the coaching staff held out until the end, Davante Adams didn't make it to the Saints game at 100%, so the Green Bay wide receiver won't be playing tonight. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark is also missing the duel for the Packers.

Michael Thomas is out of action

During the last few seasons, Michael Thomas has been the main target for Drew Brees' throws. However, after suffering an ankle injury and missing all practice this week, the wideout has been declared inactive for the duel against the Packers.

Without Thomas on the field, Brees will have to rely on other players that may not have been as forthcoming this Sunday. Week 3 could represent the 'resurrection' of Emmanuel Sanders, who has the conditions to be a major weapon in the Saints' arsenal.

We have to wait for Adams

Aaron Rodgers' main weapon in the air game, Davante Adams, left the week 2 game against the Lions with a hamstring injury. Although the wide receiver has said he feels fine, he has been very limited in practice this week, so his participation against the Saints is still in question.

If Adams can't play, it would be a major blow to the Packers' offensive production. Still, Nathaniel Hackett has more players on his staff that are capable of hurting opposing defenses, but he will surely be praying that the number 17 will be declared ready to play this Sunday Night Football.

Latest face-off

Packers and Saints last met in week 7 of the 2017 campaign. On that occasion, the New Orleans team left Lambeau Field with a 26 – 17 victory. Will Drew Brees and company be able to repeat the result playing at home, or will Aaron Rodgers and his men be the ones to win on the route?

No more surprises

At the opening of the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders were able to make a splash and beat New Orleans by a 24 – 34 score. In week 3, Sean Payton will try to return his team to a winning record, although he will face one of the toughest rivals on his schedule, personified by the Green Bay Packers.

To remain undefeated

The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams that won their first two games of the 2020 season. The ‘Cheeseheads’ won a couple of divisional games against Minnesota and Detroit, but Sunday's test against the Saints looks much tougher. Can Matt LaFleur and his players pull out the stops and come out of the Superdome with a 3 – 0 record?

Single-crowned kings

Rodgers and Brees are two of the best quarterbacks of recent times. However, they have shared the stage with other greats in their position, and fortune has decided that this pair of titans own only one ring each.

Super Bowl XLIV champion Drew Brees and XLV edition winner Aaron Rodgers are in the final years of their respective careers, and the 2020 season looks like the perfect opportunity for either to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy again.

Key player New Orleans

No one can deny the great talent that Drew Brees possesses. The owner of the all-time record for touchdown passes can hurt the best deep defenders, and there is no reason to believe that this Sunday will be any different.

Key player Green Bay

For years, Aaron Rodgers has been one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL. His precision and ability to stay calm in the heat of the moment have made him a man who can never be taken for granted, let alone against rivals as good as the Saints.

Playoff preview

Packers and Saints are two of the favorite teams to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl LV. So this Sunday Night Football duel looks to be electrifying, as it pits two real heavyweights against each other.

More than likely, the outcome of this game will have implications at the end of the year, when the playoff criteria for the postseason standings will have to be reviewed.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints game, corresponding to NFL week 3. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8:20 p.m. (ET).
