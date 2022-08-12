Touchdowns and Highlights: Seattle Seahawks 25-32 Pittsburgh Steelers in Preseason NFL Match 2022
Photo: Vavel

12:18 AM6 days ago

Summary

10:05 PM6 days ago

10:03 PM6 days ago

Game over

The game is over, Pittsburgh is the winner.
10:00 PM6 days ago

4Q | 0:03

Steelers touchdown!
9:52 PM6 days ago

4Q | 1:23

Pittsburgh calls time out.
9:44 PM6 days ago

4Q | 5:59

Seahawks decide to clear the ball after failing to advance.
9:33 PM6 days ago

4Q | 11:01

Pittsburgh clears the ball after failing to advance.
9:32 PM6 days ago

Sixth Touchdown

D.Dallas scores and T.Homer gets the two extra points.
9:29 PM6 days ago

4Q | 13:32

Seahawks touchdown!
9:20 PM6 days ago

3Q

The third quarter ends.
9:17 PM6 days ago

3Q | 0:49

Pittsburgh could not advance anything and they clear the ball.
9:11 PM6 days ago

3Q | 3:02

The Seahawks failed to get close to the end zone and M.Dickson punted for 41 yards.
9:05 PM6 days ago

Fifth Touchdown

J.Warren scores and Co.Heyward makes the two-point conversion attempt.
9:01 PM6 days ago

3Q | 6:44

Steelers touchdown!
8:55 PM6 days ago

Fourth Touchdown

D.Lock makes a short pass to D.Young to score and J.Myers scores the extra point.
8:51 PM6 days ago

3Q | 10:37

Seahawks touchdown!
8:46 PM6 days ago

3Q | 15:00

The third quarter begins and the Seahawks attack.
8:33 PM6 days ago

2Q

The second quarter ends.
8:32 PM6 days ago

Third Touchdown

Score G.Smith escaped down the right bank for 2 yards and J.Myers manages to score the extra point.
8:30 PM6 days ago

2Q | 0:21

Seahawks touchdown!
8:25 PM6 days ago

2Q | 2:00

The Seahawks receive the ball after the Steelers clear the ball and they start their attack from the 38-yard line.
8:19 PM6 days ago

2Q | 2:48

Seahawks fail to get close to the end zone and clear the ball.
8:18 PM6 days ago

2Q | 4:28

Steelers fail to reach the end zone, but N.Sciba makes the 21-yard field goal.
8:08 PM6 days ago

2Q | 4:36

Pittsburgh asks for its second time out of the game, it is 4 yards from scoring.
8:04 PM6 days ago

2Q | 5:44

Pittsburgh asks for its first time out of the game.
7:56 PM6 days ago

2Q | 12:50

Seahawks fail to reach the end zone, but J.Myers manages to score the 33-yard field goal.
7:47 PM6 days ago

1Q

The first quarter ends.
7:46 PM6 days ago

Second Touchdown

G.Pickens scores for 26 yards and N.Sciba gets the extra point.
7:44 PM6 days ago

1Q |1:39

Steelers touchdown!
7:42 PM6 days ago

1Q |3:11

M.Dickson makes a 44-yard clearance and the Steelers will start their attack from the 39-yard line.
7:30 PM6 days ago

1Q |5:17

Steelers fail to reach the end zone and clear the ball. Seahawks start their attack from the 9-yard line.
7:23 PM6 days ago

1Q | 8:53

Seahawks can't get past the 48-yard line and M.Dickson punts 52 yards to the end zone.
7:20 PM6 days ago

1Q | 9:42

Seahawks use their first time out.
7:16 PM6 days ago

First Touchdown

G.Olszewski scores for 13 yards and N.Sciba scores the extra point on the field goal.
7:14 PM6 days ago

1Q | 12:15

Steelers touchdown!
7:08 PM6 days ago

1Q | 15:00

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
7:03 PM6 days ago

Injury Report

The possible casualties for this match are as follows:

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid, Rashaad Penny, Freddie Swain, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Benny Snell Jr., Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Ulysees Gilbert III and Javon McKinley.

6:58 PM6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers Preparation!

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their first warm-up game for the 2022-2023 NFL season. Their next game is on Saturday, August 20, 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:00 pm ET.
6:53 PM6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Preparation!

Seattle Seahawks will have their first preseason game of the 3 they will have in the face of the 2022-2023 NFL season. His next game will be on August 18, 2022 against the Chicago Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET.
6:48 PM6 days ago

Odds

The Steelers are expected to come out on top having won the last two times, they outperformed the Seahawks last season and they have a good team.
6:43 PM6 days ago

Battle for victory

A big game between these two NFL teams is coming up. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in their last game.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
6:38 PM6 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on October 17, 2021 and on that occasion the Steelers won 23-20 at Acrisure Stadium. That matchup was full of good plays, lots of tackles and touchdowns that we hope will be repeated today.
6:33 PM6 days ago

History between both teams

Today the first preseason game is played, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 matchups have ended in 2 wins for the Seahawks and 3 wins for the Steelers.
6:28 PM6 days ago

Arrival Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle team is already in the stadium and is ready for its first preseason game.
6:23 PM6 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers game kicking off at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
6:18 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Seahawks vs Steelers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seahawks vs Steelers Preseason NFL Match.
6:13 PM6 days ago

What time is the Seahawks vs Steelers match for Preseason NFL Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Seahawks vs Steelers of August 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.

6:08 PM6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers Players to Watch

There are three Steelers players we should be watching out for who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Mason Rudolph (#2), the 27-year-old could stay as the starting QB after the departure of Ben Roethlisberger from the team, played 2 games last season and had 1 touchdown pass and 277 passing yards. Another player is Diontae Johnson (#18) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the warm-up game because of his experience and he will have to lead Seattle's offense. Finally, Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (#39) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also had 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
6:03 PM6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers

Just like the Seahawks, the Pittsburgh team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NFL season, which begins next month. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His prep games are against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. Their last game was against the Baltimore Ravens on January 9, 2022, Pittsburgh won the game 16-13 at M&T Bank Stadium. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on September 11, 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the 2021-2022 NFL tournament they finished second in the AFC North of the American conference with 9 wins, 1 draw and 7 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Photo: Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Pittsburgh Steelers
5:58 PM6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to the Seahawks' offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Russell Wilson (#3) played 14 games last season and had 25 touchdown passes and 3,113 passing yards. He will be very important for the preseason game because of his experience and he will have to lead Seattle's offense. Another player is DK Metcalf (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, linebacker Jordyn Brooks (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
5:53 PM6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle football team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared three preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. Their last game was on January 9, 2022 and resulted in a 38-30 victory against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The Seattle Seahawks' first game of the 2022-2023 NFL season will be on September 12, 2022 against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field. The Seahawks last season failed to qualify for the playoffs, they stayed in fourth position in the NFC West of the national conference with 7 wins and 10 losses. The Seahawks are looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so these warm-up games are very important. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Photo: Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Seattle Seahawks
5:48 PM6 days ago

The Stadium

The Acrisure Stadium is located in the city of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), United States. It will host this game, it has a capacity of 64,450 spectators and it is the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2001 and cost 281 million dollars.
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
5:43 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason NFL Match: Seahawks vs Steelers!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
