Touchdowns and Highlights: Los Angeles Chargers 22-29 in NFL Preseason
Photo: USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

12:59 AM6 days ago

End of the Match

FT: Chargers 22-29 Rams
12:59 AM6 days ago

4C | 0.27

Daniel Isom steals the ball and sentences the match.
12:45 AM6 days ago

4C | 2.35

The Rams lose possession and give the ball to the Chargers.
12:38 AM6 days ago

4C | 4.54

The Chargers lose possession and give the ball to the Rams.
12:34 AM6 days ago

4C | 6.11

Extra point for the Rams.
12:32 AM6 days ago

4C | 6.11

Touchdown, Perkins connects again with McCutheon for the Rams touchdown.
12:16 AM6 days ago

4C | 13.02

Doble punto extra, Stick conecta con Kampmoyer para el segundo punto extra.
12:14 AM6 days ago

4C | 13.02

Touchdown, Stick decide correr desde la yarda 5 y anota para los Chargers.
12:06 AM6 days ago

End of Third Quarter

Chargers 14-22 Rams
11:54 PM6 days ago

3C | 8.17

Double extra point, Perkins connects with McCutcheon and two more points are scored.
11:52 PM6 days ago

3C | 8.17

Touchdown, quarterback Perkins decides to run from the 4 yard line and scores a touchdown.
11:39 PM6 days ago

Third Quarter Kicks Off

Chargers 14-14 Rams
11:27 PM6 days ago

Half Time

Chargers 14-14 Rams
11:26 PM6 days ago

2C | 0.37

Extra point for the Chargers, the game is tied. 
11:24 PM6 days ago

2C | 0.37

Touchdown, Daniel connects with Bandy and scores the second TD of the game.
11:12 PM6 days ago

2C | 5.14

Extra point, Dicker converts the extra point for the Rams.
11:09 PM6 days ago

2C | 5.17

Touchdown, Perkins connects a long pass to McCutcheon, who puts the Rams ahead.
11:04 PM6 days ago

2C | 6.14

The Chargers still can't score and give the ball back to the Rams.
11:01 PM6 days ago

2C | 7.40

Extra point, for the Rams to even the score.
10:58 PM6 days ago

2C | 7.44

Touchdown, AJ Rose scores a touchdown for the first points for the Rams.
10:48 PM6 days ago

Start of the Second Quarter

Chargers 7-0 Rams
10:46 PM6 days ago

End of First Quarter

Chargers 7-0 Rams
10:43 PM6 days ago

1C | 1.23

The Chargers are held scoreless on their possession and give the ball back to the Rams.
10:38 PM6 days ago

1C | 3.03

The Rams for now produce no points on their possession and give the ball back to the Chargers.
10:31 PM6 days ago

1C | 4.30

The Chargers now produce no points on their possession and give the ball back to the Rams.
10:26 PM6 days ago

1C | 5.31

The Rams produce no points on their possession and give the ball back to the Chargers.
10:18 PM6 days ago

1C | 11.05

Extra point, Dustin Hopkins converts the extra point for the Chargers.
10:15 PM6 days ago

1C | 11.09

Touchdown, pass from quarterback Daniel to Reed who converts the first touchdown of the game. 
10:08 PM6 days ago

The game kicks off

The game is underway at SoFi Stadium, possession will be for the Chargers and the Rams will be on defense.
9:58 PM6 days ago

In minutes the start of the game

The teams are ready to start the action, in minutes we will share the broadcast of the game. 
9:42 PM6 days ago

Last game

Los Angeles Chargers 13-6 Los Angeles Rams

August 14, 2021

9:39 PM6 days ago

Opportunity for Rams rookies

Sean McVay will reserve his core defenders and give rookies a chance in preseason games, the ones who have impressed the most are Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. 

On his performance, McVay noted, "He made some plays even in the spring that stood out where you can see he's a great competitor, even when you watch his film," McVay said. "It's similar to what I mentioned about (Derion Kendrick) the other day. He's got a big play swagger. He's getting more and more comfortable."

9:31 PM6 days ago

Presentation of rings to the champions

At the beginning of this preseason, the members of the NFL champion team received their league championship rings. 

The champions' ring features 20 carats of diamonds, for the opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020. 

Another 1.12 carats of diamonds are emblematic of three historic moments for the franchise: their move to Los Angeles on January 12, 2016; McVay's hiring on January 12, 2017; and the first playoff win in their new home on January 12, 2019.

9:24 PM6 days ago

A good barbecue for the day

9:22 PM6 days ago

The boys arrived

9:18 PM6 days ago

Good evening

We are already covering the NFL preseason classic in Los Angeles, the SoFi Stadium is dressed up for the clash between the Chargers and the Rams.
12:54 AM7 days ago

Stay tuned for LIVE coverage of this game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:49 AM7 days ago

Where to watch the game?

The game will be streamed on NFL Gamepass. 
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:44 AM7 days ago

What time is the Rams vs Chargers match for Preseason NFL Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Rams vs Chargers of August 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
12:39 AM7 days ago

How the Chargers fared in the transfer market

Cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a five-year contract in March. Jackson was one of the Chargers' biggest additions. He finished second in the NFL in interceptions last season with eight.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack arrived in March and it took sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears for the Chargers to land him.

Former Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is another addition with a three-year contract in March. 

12:34 AM7 days ago

How the Rams fared in the transfer market

The most important addition for the reigning NFL champions was renewing Sean McVay as the team's head coach. 

They added wide receiver Allen Robinson II in free agency, as well as linebacker Bobby Wagner, who came in to replace Von Miller who left the team in free agency.

12:29 AM7 days ago

Key Player- Rams

Matthew Stafford is the quarterback of experience for the Rams, in the previous season he played 17 games, making 601 pass attempts and completing 404, gained 4886 yards and scored 41 touchdowns.
12:24 AM7 days ago

Los Angeles Rams Preview

It will be the Rams' first game of the NFL preseason, then they will face the Houston Texans and close against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12:19 AM7 days ago

Key player - Chargers

Mike Williams is one of the Chargers' wide receivers, who in the transfer market earned a multi-year contract extension with the Chargers.

Williams set single-season personal highs in receptions (76) and yards per reception (1,146) in 2021, while catching nine touchdowns.

12:14 AM7 days ago

San Diego Chargers preview

It will be the first game of the season for the Chargers, as well as facing the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints in the remaining weeks. 
12:09 AM7 days ago

The Stadium

SoFi Stadium is located in the city of Inglewood (California), United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on 8 September 2020 and cost close to 5 billion dollars, making it the most expensive stadium in the world.

This stadium will host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as being the opening and closing venue for the 2028 Olympic Games.

12:04 AM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason NFL Match: Chargers vs Rams!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo