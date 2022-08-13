Touchdowns and Highlights: Los Angeles Chargers 22-29 in NFL Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
End of the Match
4C | 0.27
4C | 2.35
4C | 4.54
4C | 6.11
4C | 6.11
4C | 13.02
4C | 13.02
End of Third Quarter
3C | 8.17
3C | 8.17
Third Quarter Kicks Off
Half Time
2C | 0.37
2C | 0.37
2C | 5.14
2C | 5.17
2C | 6.14
2C | 7.40
2C | 7.44
Start of the Second Quarter
End of First Quarter
1C | 1.23
1C | 3.03
1C | 4.30
1C | 5.31
1C | 11.05
1C | 11.09
The game kicks off
In minutes the start of the game
Last game
August 14, 2021
Opportunity for Rams rookies
On his performance, McVay noted, "He made some plays even in the spring that stood out where you can see he's a great competitor, even when you watch his film," McVay said. "It's similar to what I mentioned about (Derion Kendrick) the other day. He's got a big play swagger. He's getting more and more comfortable."
Presentation of rings to the champions
The champions' ring features 20 carats of diamonds, for the opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020.
Another 1.12 carats of diamonds are emblematic of three historic moments for the franchise: their move to Los Angeles on January 12, 2016; McVay's hiring on January 12, 2017; and the first playoff win in their new home on January 12, 2019.
A good barbecue for the day
back like we never left ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/s2WtCPrExP — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 13, 2022
The boys arrived
Han llegado 🚌#VamosRams pic.twitter.com/56bVpCqaT3 — Rams en Español (@VamosRams) August 14, 2022
Good evening
Stay tuned for LIVE coverage of this game
Where to watch the game?
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Rams vs Chargers match for Preseason NFL Match 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
How the Chargers fared in the transfer market
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack arrived in March and it took sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears for the Chargers to land him.
Former Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is another addition with a three-year contract in March.
How the Rams fared in the transfer market
They added wide receiver Allen Robinson II in free agency, as well as linebacker Bobby Wagner, who came in to replace Von Miller who left the team in free agency.
Key Player- Rams
Los Angeles Rams Preview
Key player - Chargers
Williams set single-season personal highs in receptions (76) and yards per reception (1,146) in 2021, while catching nine touchdowns.
San Diego Chargers preview
The Stadium
This stadium will host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as being the opening and closing venue for the 2028 Olympic Games.