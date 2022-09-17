Highlights and Best Moments: Patriots 17-14 Steelers in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary 2nd period
END GAME
4Q 01:20
4Q 14:58
On the first play of the final period, Pat Freiermuth with the touchdown and Jonhson with the reception to bring the Steelers within three points.
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 02:47
Short carry by Damien Harris taking advantage of the great kick return to widen the gap quickly.
3Q 05:44
Chris Boswell makes the 52-yard field goal to cut the deficit.
3Q 09:04
3Q 09:17
3Q 09:21
3Q 11:29
3Q 12:30
3Q 14:20
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
2Q 00:17
TD PATRIOTS 10-3
MOSSED.
2Q 00:22
Jones' bomb to Agholor on the hand-off for the first touchdown of the game.
2Q 02:00
2Q 03:19
2Q 05:06
2Q 06:25
2Q 08:35
Boswell 36-yard run ties game 3-3
2Q 12:13
2Q 13:35
2Q 14:56
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 00:42
1Q 01:38
1Q 02:16
1Q 05:08
1Q 06:42
Nick Folk with the 28-yard field goal to open the scoring 3-0.
1Q 07:23
1Q 10:12
1Q 12:12
1Q 13:39
1Q 15:00
Tune in here New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Score in 2022 NFL Season Game 2022
What time is New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers 3-33 New England Patriots, 2019
New England Patriots 10-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2018
New England Patriots 27-24 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers 17-36 New England Patriots, 2016
New England Patriots 27-16 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2016
