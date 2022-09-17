Highlights and Best Moments: Patriots 17-14 Steelers in NFL

4:33 PMa day ago

Summary 2nd period

4:31 PMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL season between Patriots and Steelers.
4:30 PMa day ago

END GAME

PATRIOTS 17-14 STEELERS
4:30 PMa day ago

4Q 01:20

The Patriots run the ball again as they have in the last few minutes, get first and ten, Pittsburgh with no timeouts and the game is over.
4:29 PMa day ago

4Q 14:58

STEELERS TD

On the first play of the final period, Pat Freiermuth with the touchdown and Jonhson with the reception to bring the Steelers within three points.

4:28 PMa day ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

PATRIOTS 17-6 STEELERS
4:28 PMa day ago

3Q 02:47

TD PATRIOTS

Short carry by Damien Harris taking advantage of the great kick return to widen the gap quickly.

4:27 PMa day ago

3Q 05:44

FG STEELERS

Chris Boswell makes the 52-yard field goal to cut the deficit.

4:27 PMa day ago

3Q 09:04

Trubisky for Harris and the Steelers are already in the opponent's backfield.
4:22 PMa day ago

3Q 09:17

Folk misses the 52-yard field goal and the Patriots go empty-handed.
4:17 PMa day ago

3Q 09:21

Jones with the incomplete delivery and will be fourth down.
4:12 PMa day ago

3Q 11:29

Stevenson surprises with the carry and gains just the 7 yards to move the chains.
4:07 PMa day ago

3Q 12:30

Jones is patient and finds Harris. The Patriots are already in the opponent's half.
4:02 PMa day ago

3Q 14:20

Jones with the bullet with the center and the Pats move the chains.
3:57 PMa day ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Patriots on offense.
3:52 PMa day ago

HALF TIME

PATRIOTS 10-3 STEELERS
3:47 PMa day ago

2Q 00:17

Pickens with the reception on the sideline and the Steelers close to midfield.
3:42 PMa day ago

TD PATRIOTS 10-3

3:37 PMa day ago

2Q 00:22

TD PATRIOTS

Jones' bomb to Agholor on the hand-off for the first touchdown of the game.

3:32 PMa day ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute break. New England with first and ten.
3:27 PMa day ago

2Q 03:19

Incomplete pass by Trubisky and the Steelers to clear.
3:22 PMa day ago

2Q 05:06

Claypool with the 5-yard reception, but enough for first and ten.
3:17 PMa day ago

2Q 06:25

Jones with the long, complete pass at 3y26, but fell two short of moving the chains.
3:12 PMa day ago

2Q 08:35

FG STEELERS

Boswell 36-yard run ties game 3-3

3:07 PMa day ago

2Q 12:13

Johnson with the reception and it will be first and ten for Pittsburgh.
3:02 PMa day ago

2Q 13:35

Johnson with the 12-yard reception to get into the opponent's backfield.
2:57 PMa day ago

2Q 14:56

Najee Harris up the middle moves the chains for first and ten near midfield.
2:52 PMa day ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

PATRIOTS 3-0 STEELERS.
2:47 PMa day ago

1Q 00:42

Jones' bomb but Fitzpatrick anticipates and intercepts the ball.
2:42 PMa day ago

1Q 01:38

Ball deflected to Trubisky and is intercepted. new England will return to the field.
2:37 PMa day ago

1Q 02:16

Trubisky rushes for third down and gets a first and ten already in opponent's territory.
2:32 PMa day ago

1Q 05:08

After the play was reviewed, it is indicated that it is a complete pass by Johnson and there is no TD by the Patriots.
2:27 PMa day ago

1Q 06:42

PATRIOTS FG

Nick Folk with the 28-yard field goal to open the scoring 3-0.

2:22 PMa day ago

1Q 07:23

Jones with the short pass and it will be fourth down in the red zone.
2:17 PMa day ago

1Q 10:12

Once again, Jones was under center and the Patriots were already in their opponents' territory.
2:12 PMa day ago

1Q 12:12

Jones connects with Mayers up the middle to move the chains.
2:07 PMa day ago

1Q 13:39

Trubisky with the pass with power, but incomplete and the Steelers to clear.
2:02 PMa day ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Steelers on offense.
1:57 PMa day ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff at Acrisure Stadium when the Steelers host the Patriots.
1:52 PMa day ago

Motivation

Steelers players having their final pregame talk prior to kickoff, but with great intensity.
1:47 PMa day ago

Next game Patriots

The Patriots will be making their home debut until the following Sunday when they do the honors against the Baltimore Ravens.
1:42 PMa day ago

Next game Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be visiting the Cleveland Browns the following week on Thursday Night Football.
1:37 PMa day ago

They jump into the field

The Patriots have taken the field, including their quarterbacks with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.
1:32 PMa day ago

They jump into the field

This is how the Steelers jump into the new Acrisure Stadium.
1:27 PMa day ago

For the first time

For the first time since 1998, neither Tom Brady nor Big Ben will be with either team, so this rivalry will have a new era.
1:22 PMa day ago

They will be playing

Steelers running back Najee Harris and Patriots QB Mac Jones recovered from their injuries and returned to practice midweek, so they will see action for this game.
1:17 PMa day ago

Without TJ Watt

What is known at the moment is that TJ Watt will not see action in this game and for the next 6 weeks due to the pectoral injury and that it does not require surgery, so he could be back.
1:12 PMa day ago

Start

A great game will be played this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with a great clash when two of the NFL's winningest teams face each other when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
1:07 PMa day ago

1:02 PMa day ago

What time is New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers of September 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS and NFL +

Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

12:57 PMa day ago

Background New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Patriots lead the all-time series with a 17-16 win-loss record and have won four of the last five games, but this will be the first time since 1998 that either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger will not be with either team - one already in Tampa Bay and the other retired.

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-33 New England Patriots, 2019

New England Patriots 10-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2018

New England Patriots 27-24 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers 17-36 New England Patriots, 2016

New England Patriots 27-16 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2016

12:52 PMa day ago

Key Player Pittsburgh Steelers

What a performance by the defense that was led by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who made 10 tackles and, most importantly, had an interception returned to the end zone in the first quarter that helped his team get the win at home of their divisional rival and, in the absence of Watt, he will have to be one of the leaders in this department.
Image: Steelers
12:47 PMa day ago

Key player New England Patriots

Just like last season, we will have to give a vote of confidence to Mac Jones, who had a very discreet performance in the first game, throwing 21 of 30 for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

 

12:42 PMa day ago

Pittsburgh Steelers: the awakening of the offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big win in the last play of overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, but it was mainly due to the defense and the five fumble recoveries they had, in addition to multiple Sacks against Joe Burrow. However, the offense was once again limited in the ground game, lack of imagination in the air game where they did not even reach 200 yards, added to the injury of TJ Watt, who will not be available for this game, and that of running back Najje Harris, who was injured, but is expected to be active for this game.
12:37 PMa day ago

New England Patriots: put on a better show

It seems that the New England Patriots have one of the weakest squads in recent years and proof of this was in the first game of the regular season where they could do little to avoid a 20-7 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins; the good news for them is that head coach Bill Bellichick is still head coach and he always knows how to get the best out of each of his players.
12:32 PMa day ago

The Kick-off

The New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
12:27 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
