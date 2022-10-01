Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Key Player- DAL Cowboys

Cooper Rush, in the absence of Prescott, emerges as the leader of the Cowboys, the Dallas quarterback has completed 47 passes in 75 attempts this season, with 514 yards gained and 2 Touchdowns in the current season.
Key Player- WSH Commanders

Carson Wentz is the leader of the Commanders offense, the Washington quarterback has completed 82 passes in 130 attempts on the season, with 861 yards gained and 7 Touchdowns on the current season.
Injury report

This is the list of players who will not see action this week due to injuries. 

Washington Commanders
Charles Leno Jr, OT    
Wes Schweitzer, G    

Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB    
Jayron Kearse, S
Connor McGovern, G    
Dalton Schultz, TE

How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?

The Cowboys come in with a 2-1 record this season, and a 1-1 home record. The Dallas offense averages 15.3 points per game and has only conceded an average of 17.3 points against per game defensively. 
How are the Washington Commanders doing?

The Commanders come in with a 1-2 record this season, and are winless on the road. Washington's offense averages 21 points per game and has only conceded an average of 27.3 points against per game defensively. 
Follow the action of week 4 of the NFL season

This time we'll have all the action from the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys, two rivals looking to stay in the fight for the NFC East division. 
The Stadium

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Arlington in Texas, and is the home of the Dallas Cowboys
 
It has a capacity of 80,000 spectators.  

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys match, corresponding to Week 4 of the NFL. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 12:00 noon.
