Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 8 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online in Week 8 of the NFL.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 8 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live in NFL Week 8
The Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
You will be able to watch the game on streaming through the Fox Sports Play live application.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 8 of the NFL?
This is the kickoff time for the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on October 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Brazil: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 9:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:15 p.m.
Chile: 8:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:15 p.m.
Colombia: 7:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:15 p.m.
Mexico: 7:15 p.m.
Panama: 7:15 p.m.
Peru: 7:15 p.m.
United States: 6:15 p.m. PT and 8:15 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:15 hours
Raymond James Stadium
It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, it will be the scenario where tomorrow in another edition of Thursday Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens will face each other, in a game that will undoubtedly fill us with emotions and touchdowns.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this Week 8 NFL game. However, tomorrow the teams will announce the list of inactive players who will not be needed tomorrow for Thursday Night Football.
Background
The record is leaning towards Baltimore Ravens, since in the last 4 games the record indicates 4 wins for Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay has never been able to defeat the team led by Harbaugh, so tomorrow they will come out as favorites despite playing as visitors.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
Tampa Bay arrives with many problems, accumulating two consecutive defeats, they are the leader of the South Division of the National League but close to losing the leadership, they have won 3 games and lost 4 games, in second place is the Falcons with the same record, so it is an obligation to get out of the bad streak and defeat the Baltimore Ravens, and take advantage of playing at home and with their people.
How does Baltimore Ravens arrive?
Baltimore arrives in the first position of the North American division with a record of 4 wins and 3 losses, after defeating Cleveland in week 7 of the NFL, a game that was hard for them, but in the end with great performances by Lamar Jackson they achieved the victory and secured one more week the leadership of the division, they will have a difficult test against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live broadcast, corresponding to Week 8 of the NFL. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium, at 7:15 p.m. (CDMX).