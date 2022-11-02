Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NFL Week 9 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles live starting lineups for Week 9 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from NRG Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL Mexico for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the game.
NFC East Division
The Philadelphia division is the undefeated leader with a 7-0 record, tied for second and third place with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants with 6 wins and 2 losses, while Washington is at the bottom with 4 wins and 4 losses, which is what this division looks like.
AFC South Division
It is the Houston Astros division, at the moment the Titans are the division leader with 5 wins and 2 losses, in second place is Indianapolis with 3 wins and 4 games, in third place is the Jaguars with 2 wins and 6 losses and at the bottom is the Houston Texans with the aforementioned record.
Where and how to watch Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles online live in NFL Week 9
This is the start time for the Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles game on November 3 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 18:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 18:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 19:15 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 11:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 18:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
NRG Stadium
The Houston Texans stadium, one of the most beautiful in the league and one of the largest, has a capacity of 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 24, 2002. It will be the stage where the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles will play another edition of Thursday Night Football with a game that promises to be very exciting.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow will be released the list of inactive players of the two teams that despite having a full team will decide which players will not participate for this week 9 in the NFL.
Background
The record leans towards the Philadelphia Eagles since in the last two games, Philadelphia has won both times, and this time they will also be the overwhelming favorite to get one more victory and continue being the best team in the season and almost the first to qualify for the postseason.
How are the Houston Texans doing?
Houston comes in as one of the worst teams in the NFL, with a record of 1 win, 6 losses and a tie game, a team that has no identity and can't defend and offensively, they have let players go these days and it looks difficult for them to get back on their feet for the rest of the season.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?
Philadelphia is still the only undefeated team in this NFL season, with a record of 7 wins and 0 losses, a very powerful team with an offense and defense that are well coordinated, they will look to continue with that undefeated record against Houston and show why they are among the favorites to be in the playoffs and dream of reaching the Super Bowl.
