Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints
Don't miss a single detail of the match with VAVEL's live updates and commentary. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and lineups of this Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints match for the NFL 2022 Week 11 NFL Season Game on VAVEL USA.
What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints game for the 2022 NFL season game?
This is the kickoff time for the Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints game on November 20 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 14:00 on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 15:00 on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 15:00 on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 13:00 on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 13:00 on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 13:00 on Amazon Prime Video and NFL +
Spain: 20:00 on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 15:00 on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 13:00 on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 15:00 on NFL Game Pass
Head-to-head: Rams vs Saints
These two teams have met 77 times (including 2 postseason games), with 34 wins for the Saints and 43 for the Rams.
Key player- Saints
Andy Dalton, QB.
Dalton, the Saints quarterback, has 141-217 passing attempts, 1559 yards gained, 11 touchdowns, 7 interceptions.
Key player- Rams
Matt Stafford, QB.
Stafford, the quarterback for the Rams, has 195-285 passing attempts, 1,928 yards gained, 8 touchdowns, 8 interceptions.
Injury Report
Los Angeles Rams
A'Shawn Robinson, DT
Brian Allen, C
Travin Howard, LB
David Edwards, G
John Wolford, QB
New Orleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore, CB
Pete Werner, LB
JT Gray, S
James Hurst, OT
Andrus Turba, G
New Orleans Saints
How are the New Orleans Saints doing?
The Saints come in with a 3-7 record this season, and a 2-4 record at home. New Orleans' offense averages 22.2 points per game and has only conceded an average of 24.7 points against per game defensively.
How are the Los Angeles Rams doing?
The Rams come in with a 3-6 record this season, and have just one win on the road. Los Angeles' offense averages 16.4 points per game and has only conceded an average of 22.2 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action from week 11 of the NFL season
This time we'll have all the action from the Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints, a match-up of two teams that have not had a good NFL season.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Caesars Superdome, a stadium located in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana, United States and is the home of the New Orleans Saints.
Welcome friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints live stream, corresponding to week 11 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Caesars Superdome, kick-off at 12:00.