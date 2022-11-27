Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Lucas Oil Stadium
It is the Indianapolis Colts stadium, one of the most important in the NFL, has a capacity for 70 thousand spectators and is one of the few that has a retractable roof, was inaugurated on August 16, 2008 and will be the scenario where Colts and Steelers will face each other in the game that closes tomorrow's Week 12 of the NFL.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts online and live in NFL Week 12.
This is the start time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts game on November 28 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on CBS and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass.
Peru: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass.
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Absences
The teams will not have any injured or suspended players for this game, but tomorrow they will announce their list of inactive players who will not be active tomorrow.
Background
The record is clear and convincing, since in the last 9 games, Pittsburgh has won 8 games and Indianapolis has won only once, so tomorrow the Steelers will be the favorites to win another edition of Monday Night Football.
How does Indianapolis arrive?
Indianapolis Colts comes into this game with a record of 4 wins, 6 losses and even a game that ended in a tie, they come with the need to beat the Steelers to have life in their division and fight in the wild card, they come from losing 17-16 last minute against Philadelphia Eagles, we expect a great game with two teams that urgently need the victory.
How are the Steelers coming along?
The Steelers are still alive but with the need to not lose any more games, they come from a loss to Cincinnati at home, a defeat that left a hard blow to the steel team, they will try to defeat Indianapolis and gain confidence both offensively and defensively, a team that has generated controversy for still having Matt Canada at the controls as offensive coordinator, something that has annoyed several fans.
