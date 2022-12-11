Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kickoff time for the Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys game on December 11 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 20:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player- Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is the quarterback of the Cowboys. In the current season, he has 13 touchdown throws for 7 interceptions, 1563 yards and 144 pass completions in 212 attempts.
Key Player - Houston Texans
Davis Mills is the quarterback of the Texans. In the current season, he has 11 touchdown catches for 11 interceptions, 2144 yards and 203 pass completions in 328 attempts.
Injury report
Houston Texans
Nico Collins WR
Tyron Smith OT
Nico Collins WR
Derek Stingley Jr. CB
Troy Hairston DE
Kurt Hinish DT
Justin McCray G
Dallas Cowboys
Tyron Smith OT
Leighton Vander Esch LB
Anthony Brown CB
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
The Cowboys come in with a 9-3 record this season, and a 6-1 home record. The Dallas offense averages 27.8 points per game and has only conceded an average of 17.2 points against per game defensively.
How are the Houston Texans doing?
The Texans come into this week with a 1-10-1 record this season, and only one away win, but come into this week with 7 straight losses. Houston's offense averages 15.7 points per game and has only conceded an average of 23.9 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 14 of the NFL season
This time we'll have all the action from the Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys, in a thrilling matchup of two regional rivals in the NFL.
The Stadium
The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Arlington in Texas, United States and is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Welcome VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys match, corresponding to week 13 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 1:00 pm.