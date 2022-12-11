Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Photo: Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys live coverage of the 2022 NFL Season

Starting lineups for the Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys live in Week 14 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from the AT&T Stadium.
Where and how to watch Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys online and live of the NFL Season 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys game on December 11 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 20:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player- Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is the quarterback of the Cowboys. In the current season, he has 13 touchdown throws for 7 interceptions, 1563 yards and 144 pass completions in 212 attempts.
Key Player - Houston Texans

Davis Mills is the quarterback of the Texans. In the current season, he has 11 touchdown catches for 11 interceptions, 2144 yards and 203 pass completions in 328 attempts.
Injury report

Houston Texans

Nico Collins WR    
Derek Stingley Jr. CB    
Troy Hairston DE    
Kurt Hinish DT    
Justin McCray G    

Dallas Cowboys

Tyron Smith OT    
Leighton Vander Esch LB    
Anthony Brown CB    

How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?

The Cowboys come in with a 9-3 record this season, and a 6-1 home record. The Dallas offense averages 27.8 points per game and has only conceded an average of 17.2 points against per game defensively. 
How are the Houston Texans doing?

The Texans come into this week with a 1-10-1 record this season, and only one away win, but come into this week with 7 straight losses. Houston's offense averages 15.7 points per game and has only conceded an average of 23.9 points against per game defensively. 
Follow the action of week 14 of the NFL season

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys, in a thrilling matchup of two regional rivals in the NFL.
The Stadium

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Arlington in Texas, United States and is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. 
Photo: AT&T Stadium
Welcome

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys match, corresponding to week 13 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 1:00 pm.
