Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Photo: The Seattle Times

1:00 PM10 minutes ago

Follow Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks live on VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks live, as well as the latest information from Lumen Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute online coverage of the game on VAVEL
12:55 PM15 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks online and live NFL 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks game on Dec. 11 in various countries:
Argentina: 6:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Bolivia: 5:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Brazil: 6:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on FOX
Spain: 11:25 PM
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Peru: 4:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Uruguay: 6:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
12:50 PM20 minutes ago

Head-to-Head: Panthers vs. Seahawks

The two teams have met 14 times, including three postseason games, with 4 wins for the Panthers and 10 for the Seahawks.
Seattle has taken the last 3 meetings between these two rivals. In points scored, the Panthers lead with 245 points, while the Seahawks have 320 points.
12:45 PM25 minutes ago

Key Player: Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith is the Seahawks' quarterback. In the current season he has attempted 392 passes, 285 of which have been completions. Completing 3169 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
12:40 PM30 minutes ago

Key Player - Carolina Panthers

DJ Moore is a wide receiver for the Panthers. On the season, although his performance has been inconsistent, he has put up good numbers. He has completed 605 yards on 46 receptions, for an average of 13.2 per reception. So far, he has scored 4 touchdowns.
12:35 PM35 minutes ago

Injury report

Carolina Panthers
Matt Ioannidis DT    
Xavier Woods S    
Myles Hartsfield CB    
Cory Littleton LB    

Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf WR    
Kenneth Walker III RB    
Ryan Neal S    
DeeJay Dallas RB    
Will Dissly TE

12:30 PM40 minutes ago

How are the Seattle Seahawks doing?

The Seahawks come in with a 7-5 record this season and a 3-2 record in five home games, their last home game they lost to the Raiders. 
Seattle's offense is averaging 26.5 points per game and has conceded an average of 25.3 points against per game defensively. 
12:25 PMan hour ago

How are the Carolina Panthers faring?

The Panthers come in with a 4-8 record this season, have yet to record a win on the road, but are within 2 games of the division leaders. 

Carolina's offense is averaging 19.2 points per game and the defense has conceded an average of 22.2 points per game. 

12:20 PMan hour ago

Follow the action of week 14 of the NFL season

This time we will have all the coverage of the Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks game, in a showdown between NFC teams, both trying to reach the postseason. 
12:15 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

Lumen Field is located in the city of Seattle (Washington), United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Seahawks of the National Football League, as well as the Seattle Sounders of the MLS and the OL Reign of the NWSL. It was inaugurated on July 28, 2020.
This stadium will host games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Photo: Facebook Lumen Field
Photo: Facebook Lumen Field
12:10 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks, corresponding to week 14 of the NFL. The game will take place at Lumen Field, at 16:25 hours.
