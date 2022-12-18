Highlights and Touchdowns: Steelers 24-16 Panthers in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Steelers' last TD
Thanks
END GAME
4Q 00:17
4Q 00:19
Pineiro's 52-yard field goal cut the deficit to 8 points.
4Q 00:30
4Q 01:04
Boswell with the 50-yard field goal and Pittsburgh is close to victory.
4Q 01:40
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:40
4Q 03:07
4Q 05:22
4Q 06:15
Pineiro 32-yarder cuts the deficit to just 8 points.
4Q 06:55
4Q 08:30
4Q 09:09
4Q 10:20
4Q 11:52
Pineiro with the 29-yard field goal to cut the deficit.
4Q 14:20
4Q 14:49
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 00:18
3Q 02:18
TD STEELERS 21-7
Mitchell Trubisky goes up and over to cap off the @Steelers’ 21-play, 91-yard drive 🙌 #HereWeGo
📺: #PITvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zXc92UeFgf pic.twitter.com/IKM5A9NCcG — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
3Q 03:17
Trubisky with the 1-yard carry and Pittsburgh finishes a big 11:43 mark.
3Q 04:08
3Q 07:04
3Q 08:55
3Q 10:20
3Q 11:58
3Q 12:48
3Q 15:00
HALT TIME
2Q 00:53
2Q 01:34
2Q 02:00
2Q 02:44
2Q 04:25
2Q 04:50
2Q 06:31
TD STEELERS 14-7
.@Nunless2 taking it in for 6️⃣
📲 Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/E0NYNUzFXC pic.twitter.com/L60wuoW2mu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2022
2Q 08:20
Warren with the touchdown carry to regain the lead.
2Q 10:05
2Q 12:45
2Q 14:12
Darnold finds Moore for the touchdown and the game is tied.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 01:00
1Q 03:43
1Q 05:42
TD STEELERS 7-0
Najee making defenders look silly. @ohthatsNajee22
📺: #PITvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zXc92UeFgf pic.twitter.com/8kOMvc90xQ — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
1Q 05:48
Harris runs 6 yards to the diagonals to complete a good offensive series.
1Q 06:01
1Q 06:42
1Q 08:41
1Q 10:04
1Q 11:26
1Q 13:38
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Motivation
🤝🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/bVKIlleIma— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 18, 2022
The headline
December 18, 2022
Already warming up
.@_TJWatt warming up in the trending Inspire Change Knit Hat! ✨— Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) December 18, 2022
Get yours here: https://t.co/BvBtrk3swG pic.twitter.com/FZz8mG3k78
Sunday Billboard
Steelers vs Panthers
Eagles vs Bears
Cowboys vs Jaguars
Lions vs Jets
Chiefs vs Texans
Falcons vs Saints
Panthers losses
No. 31 S Juston Burris
No. 74 OT Larnel Coleman
No. 90 DE Amare Barno
Steelers losses
No. 8 QB Kenny Pickett
No. 16 CB Josh Jackson
No. 51 LB Myles Jack
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall
Key game
Trubisky starter
Start
Tune in here Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers 21-52 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2018 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers 37-19 Carolina Panthers, 2014 season
Carolina Panthers 3-27 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2010 season
Pittsburgh Steelers 37-3 Carolina Panthers, 2006 season
Carolina Panthers 14-30 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2002 season
Key player Carolina Panthers
Key player Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers: running the ball
A Buccaneers and Falcons loss combined with a Falcons win would tie everything at the top of the divisional standings and would tighten the outlook for the last three games.
Latest results
Carolina Panthers 30-24 Seattle Seahawks, Week 14
Denver Broncos 10-24 Carolina Panthers, Week 12
Carolina Panthers 3-13 Baltimore Ravens, Week 11
Pittsburgh Steelers: Taking care of the ball
Last games
Baltimore Ravens 16-14 Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 14
Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 Atlanta Falcons, Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts, Week 12