Highlights and Touchdowns: Steelers 24-16 Panthers in NFL
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:58 PM15 hours ago

Steelers' last TD

3:56 PM15 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Panthers-Steelers Week 15 telecast.
3:51 PM15 hours ago

END GAME

STEELERS 24-16 PANTHERS
3:46 PM15 hours ago

4Q 00:17

Johnson recovers the short kick and the Steelers seal the victory.
3:41 PM15 hours ago

4Q 00:19

PANTHERS FG

Pineiro's 52-yard field goal cut the deficit to 8 points.

3:36 PM15 hours ago

4Q 00:30

Moore with the 34-yard reception.
3:31 PM15 hours ago

4Q 01:04

FG STEELERS

Boswell with the 50-yard field goal and Pittsburgh is close to victory.

3:26 PM15 hours ago

4Q 01:40

Harris with the carry on third down that falls short and will be fourth down.
3:21 PM15 hours ago

4Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
3:16 PM15 hours ago

4Q 02:40

Trubisky with the carry and the Steelers get another first and ten.
3:11 PM15 hours ago

4Q 03:07

Johnson with the reception for first and ten and keep running down the clock.
3:06 PM16 hours ago

4Q 05:22

Johnson with a valuable reception to move the chains and keep running down the clock.
3:01 PM16 hours ago

4Q 06:15

FG PANTHERS

Pineiro 32-yarder cuts the deficit to just 8 points.

2:56 PM16 hours ago

4Q 06:55

Darnold is caught on third and goal. To kick a field goal.
2:51 PM16 hours ago

4Q 08:30

Defensive pass interference and Carolina with first and goal.
2:46 PM16 hours ago

4Q 09:09

Smith with the reception all the way to the Steelers' 31-yard line.
2:41 PM16 hours ago

4Q 10:20

Trubisky is caught and the Steelers to clear.
2:36 PM16 hours ago

4Q 11:52

PANTHERS FG

Pineiro with the 29-yard field goal to cut the deficit.

2:31 PM16 hours ago

4Q 14:20

Tremble with the 17-yard reception and Carolina is in the red zone.
2:26 PM16 hours ago

4Q 14:49

Illegal conduct gave away a first and ten to Carolina
2:21 PM16 hours ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

STEELERS 21-7 PANTHERS
2:16 PM16 hours ago

3Q 00:18

Darnold is caught by Heyword and to clear Carolina to midfield.
2:11 PM16 hours ago

3Q 02:18

Big play by Carolina and Hubbard settles inside the opponent's 35-yard line.
2:06 PM17 hours ago

TD STEELERS 21-7

2:01 PM17 hours ago

3Q 03:17

TD STEELERS

Trubisky with the 1-yard carry and Pittsburgh finishes a big 11:43 mark.

1:56 PM17 hours ago

3Q 04:08

Harris with the carry that stays at the 1-yard line.
1:51 PM17 hours ago

3Q 07:04

Johnson picked off three players and made it first-and-goal inside the 8-yard line.
1:46 PM17 hours ago

3Q 08:55

Johnson with the reception to the 19-yard line.
1:41 PM17 hours ago

3Q 10:20

Sims turns the corner and gains more than 20 yards to set up in the opponent's backfield.
1:36 PM17 hours ago

3Q 11:58

Johnson with a 32-yard reception for another first-and-10.
1:31 PM17 hours ago

3Q 12:48

Harris with the short carry, but enough to move the chains.
1:26 PM17 hours ago

3Q 15:00

Second half begins. Steelers on offense.
1:21 PM17 hours ago

HALT TIME

STEELERS 14-7 PANTHERS
1:16 PM17 hours ago

2Q 00:53

Darnold with the incomplete delivery and Carolina to clear.
1:11 PM17 hours ago

2Q 01:34

Trubisky's pass is deflected and the Steelers will have to punt from the opponent's 44-yard line.
1:06 PM18 hours ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
1:01 PM18 hours ago

2Q 02:44

Pickens with the catch near midfield to move the chains.
12:56 PM18 hours ago

2Q 04:25

Watt catches Darnold on third down and Carolina clears.
12:51 PM18 hours ago

2Q 04:50

Trubisky with the incomplete delivery on third down and the Steelers to clear.
12:46 PM18 hours ago

2Q 06:31

Incomplete pass by Darnold and the Panthers clear.
12:41 PM18 hours ago

TD STEELERS 14-7

12:36 PM18 hours ago

2Q 08:20

TD STEELERS

Warren with the touchdown carry to regain the lead.

12:31 PM18 hours ago

2Q 10:05

Pickens with the reception down the sideline to set up inside the opponent's 25-yard line.
12:26 PM18 hours ago

2Q 12:45

Trubisky with personal carry to move the chains.
12:21 PM18 hours ago

2Q 14:12

TD PANTHERS

Darnold finds Moore for the touchdown and the game is tied.

12:16 PM18 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

STEELERS 7-0 PANTHERS
12:11 PM18 hours ago

1Q 01:00

Marshall with the reception inside the 5-yard line for the first and goal.
12:06 PM19 hours ago

1Q 03:43

Darnold finds Moore and the Panthers keep the offensive series alive.
12:01 PM19 hours ago

1Q 05:42

Marshall with the 12-yard reception for first and ten.
11:56 AM19 hours ago

TD STEELERS 7-0

11:51 AM19 hours ago

1Q 05:48

TD STEELERS

Harris runs 6 yards to the diagonals to complete a good offensive series.

11:46 AM19 hours ago

1Q 06:01

Warren with the reception and the Steelers with first and goal at the 6-yard line.
11:41 AM19 hours ago

1Q 06:42

Trubisky with the personal carry for first and ten.
11:36 AM19 hours ago

1Q 08:41

Harris turns the corner once again to move the chains, already in the point zone.
11:31 AM19 hours ago

1Q 10:04

Harris turns the corner and moves the chains on the ground.
11:26 AM19 hours ago

1Q 11:26

Trubisky connects with Johnson to move the chains.
11:21 AM19 hours ago

1Q 13:38

Darnold's screen pass falls short and the Panthers clear.
11:16 AM19 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Panthers on the offensive.
11:11 AM19 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Panthers vs Steelers game.
11:06 AM20 hours ago

Motivation

The Panthers are motivated and in their black uniforms to pull out the win today:
11:01 AM20 hours ago

The headline

Trubisky is confident that today he can get back to winning ways.
10:56 AM20 hours ago

Already warming up

TJ Watt and the Steelers on the field with their warm-up:
10:51 AM20 hours ago

Sunday Billboard

These are the games scheduled by the NFL for this Sunday at noon in Mexico and 1pm ET in the US.

Steelers vs Panthers

Eagles vs Bears

Cowboys vs Jaguars

Lions vs Jets

Chiefs vs Texans

Falcons vs Saints

10:46 AM20 hours ago

Panthers losses

While Carolina will not have these items available for this afternoon's game:

No. 31 S Juston Burris
No. 74 OT Larnel Coleman
No. 90 DE Amare Barno

10:41 AM20 hours ago

Steelers losses

Pittsburgh will be without the following for today's games:

No. 8 QB Kenny Pickett
No. 16 CB Josh Jackson
No. 51 LB Myles Jack
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

10:36 AM20 hours ago

Key game

If the Panthers win and the Buccaneers lose, both will have the same 6-8 record and there is still the matchup between them, so it is key for Carolina to win this game.
10:31 AM20 hours ago

Trubisky starter

Because Kenny Pickett was not cleared to play due to the concussion he suffered last Sunday, Mitch Trubisky will return to the starting lineup and guaranteed that he will take care of the ball to avoid committing turnovers.
10:26 AM20 hours ago

Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a win that will bring them closer to maintaining their Playoff hopes against the Carolina Panthers who are under the same tonic. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
10:21 AM20 hours ago

Tune in here Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 15 on VAVEL US at Bank of America Stadium.
10:16 AM20 hours ago

What time is Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers of December 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +

Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

10:11 AM20 hours ago

Last games Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers

Because these teams are in different conferences, they face each other every 4 years in regular season (although very often in postseason). There are only 7 games that favor the "Steel Curtain" with 6 wins to 1 loss.

Carolina Panthers 21-52 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2018 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers 37-19 Carolina Panthers, 2014 season

Carolina Panthers 3-27 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2010 season

Pittsburgh Steelers 37-3 Carolina Panthers, 2006 season

Carolina Panthers 14-30 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2002 season

10:06 AM21 hours ago

Key player Carolina Panthers

It seemed that with the departure of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers the team would fall, especially in the ground game, but the opposite has happened, as with D'Onta Foreman they have managed to improve and, in fact, he has totaled more than 100 yards in four of the last seven games. In total he has 147 carries, for 637 yards and 4 touchdowns.
10:01 AM21 hours ago

Key player Pittsburgh Steelers

With the doubtful return of Kenny Pickett from his concussion suffered last Sunday, the Steelers will have to rely on a ground attack led by Najee Harris, who has not been effective and has had many problems running the ball. Harris currently has 187 carries for 704 yards and five touchdowns.
Foto: NFL
Image: NFL
9:56 AM21 hours ago

Carolina Panthers: running the ball

And suddenly the Carolina Panthers with five wins are more than alive to qualify for the postseason and a victory this Sunday would severely feed their hopes, especially that they come from winning at home in Seattle where they were able to establish the ground game and Sam Darnold has returned with a good game and without making so many mistakes.

A Buccaneers and Falcons loss combined with a Falcons win would tie everything at the top of the divisional standings and would tighten the outlook for the last three games.

Latest results

Carolina Panthers 30-24 Seattle Seahawks, Week 14

Denver Broncos 10-24 Carolina Panthers, Week 12

Carolina Panthers 3-13 Baltimore Ravens, Week 11

9:51 AM21 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers: Taking care of the ball

One of the mistakes made by the Pittsburgh Steelers that caused them to lose against the Baltimore Ravens were the three turnovers they had with Mitchell Trubisky, which were decisive in losing by two points and which they will have to take care of, in addition to the fact that they were unable to stop the ground game. They still have a chance to qualify and to keep those hopes alive they have to start winning this Sunday.

Last games

Baltimore Ravens 16-14 Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 Atlanta Falcons, Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts, Week 12

9:46 AM21 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
9:41 AM21 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo