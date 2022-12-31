Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Season Game
Where and how to watch Dolphins vs Patriots online live stream

The game will be streamed on NFL Gamepass. 

What time is the Dolphins vs Patriots NFL Week 17 game?

This is the kick-off time for the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots game on 1 January in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Bolivia: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Brasil: 3:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Chile 3:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Colombia: 1:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Ecuador 1:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Estados Unidos (ET): 1:00 PM en NFL +

España: 8:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

México: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass, ESPN y Star +

Paraguay: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Perú: 1:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

Uruguay: 3:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y NFL Network

 

Key Player - Patriots

Mac Jones- QB (2nd Year)

 

Jones is the Patriots quarterback, he has thrown 369 passes on the season, 242 of which have been completions. He has nine touchdown completions and eight interceptions. 

Key Player - Dolphins

Tyreek Hill- WR (7th Year)

 

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has completed a great first year in the Sunshine City. He has completed 113 receptions, 1632 yards and 7 touchdowns.

How do the Patriots fare?

The New England Patriots enter Week 17 with a losing record of 7-8 on the season, third in the AFC East. Despite that, they are averaging 21.2 points per game and conceding an average of 19.4 points per game. 
How are the Dolphins doing?

The Miami Dolphins are 8-7 on the season, second in the AFC East. The Dolphins score an average of 24.3 points per game, while scoring an average of 24.7 points per game.
NFL action continues

The NFL is in week 17 of the regular season, this Sunday we will have the duel between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, these two teams met in week 1 of this season, in that occasion the Dolphins beat the Patriots 20-7 in the debut of coach Mike McDaniel.
The stadium

The home of the Patriots hosts this NFL season game, Gillette Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts; it is the home of the Patriots and the New England Revolution of the MLS.
Welcome

Welcome to the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots live stream of NFL Week 17. The match will take place at Gillette Stadium, kick-off at 1:00 p.m.
