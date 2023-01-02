Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Live Score in NFL Season Game 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match for the 2023 NFL Season Game on Week 17 on VAVEL US.
What time is Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match for 2023 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens of January 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on ESPN and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
The Steelers have the historical advantage with a 32-25 win-loss record and had won the last four in a row until this season's loss on Dec. 11, when Pickett was unable to finish the game with a concussion and Mitcheel Trubisky had to take his place and ended up throwing three interceptions that were key to the loss.
Baltimore Ravens 16-14 Pittsburgh Steelers, season 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 Baltimore Ravens, 2021 season (overtime)
Baltimore Ravens 19-20 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021 season
Baltimore Ravens 14-19 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2020 season
Pittsburgh Steelers 28-24 Baltimore Ravens, 2020 season
Key player Baltimore Ravens
With question marks at the QB position following the injury to Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards will have to serve as the player with the responsibility of generating damage to the offense. Although he has not been able to surpass 100 yards in a game either, against the Falcons he went 99 yards and his debut came at the end of October after overcoming an injury, but his participation on the gridiron has been outstanding for the offense to work.
Key player Pittsburgh Steelers
He hasn't been able to have a game of 100 or more yards all season long and that shows the team needs a better offensive line. Despite this, Najee Harris is one of the elements to follow because of his explosiveness and strength, in addition to the fact that he can function as an escape valve and has also gotten into chambers as a receiver that have yielded good dividends to the offense.
Baltimore Ravens: fighting for the divisional title
If the Baltimore Ravens want to be AFC North champions and avoid visiting the Playoffs, even though they have already secured their place in the postseason, they will still have to win the remaining two games. However, as they have done in recent weeks, they will have to learn to do it without Lamar Jackson, where the offense has been limited and has not been what it had been doing in the first few weeks.
Pittsburgh Steelers: to stay alive
Depending on the combinations, but the Pittsburgh Steelers want to stay alive and for that, at least, they will have to win their next two games, which would also prevent Mike Tomlin from finishing with a losing record for the first time. The Steelers have won five of their last seven games and have looked better defensively and have been able to run the ball a little better, although they still have doubts at the quarterback position, despite the fact that Kenny Pickett has been improving his level in the last few games.
The Kick-off
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at the MT&T Bank Stadium, in Indianapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 pm ET.
